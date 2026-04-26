Klay Thompson: Why WNBA guard Lexie Brown is being linked amid Megan Thee Stallion cheating row

After rapper Megan Thee Stallion alleged in an Instagram story that Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thomson cheated on her, a claim went viral on social media. WNBA guard Lexi Brown (L) Klay Thompson (M) and Megan Thee Stallion. (File Photos)

Multiple social media users started claiming that the Klay Thomson cheated on Megan Thee Stallion with Lexie Brown, the 31-year-old Seattle Storm guard in the WNBA. However, Megan Thee Stallion did not name the person Klay Thomson allegedly cheated with. No confirmed reports from NBA Insiders have confirmed the identity of the individual Klay Thompson was involved with.

Nonetheless, rumors on social media went viral big time linking Klay Thompson to Alexie Brown, despite there being no evidence or confirmed reports to that effect.

“Now where did y’all hear he cheated with Lexie Brown????” one user wrote.