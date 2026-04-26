Klay Thompson cheating: Is the Mavericks star ‘monogamous’? Inside Megan Thee Stallion's shock allegations

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who had been dating Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thomson, alleged that the NBA star cheated on her. In an Instagram post on Saturday, the rapper claimed that Thompson told her he "can't be monogamous."

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion.(Instagram/Megan Thee Stallion)

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The rapper wrote on Instagram: “Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house... got “cold feet” Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don't know if you can be “monogamous”???? b**** I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall”.

Here's the rapper's Instagram story:

The Instagram story Megan Thee Stallion posted. (Unsplash)

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{{^usCountry}} Notably, the rumors of a possible split between Megan Thee Stallion started spreading weeks earlier after it was reported that the rapper and the NBA star has stopped following each other on Instagram. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Notably, the rumors of a possible split between Megan Thee Stallion started spreading weeks earlier after it was reported that the rapper and the NBA star has stopped following each other on Instagram. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Once frequently spotted together in public outings, the couple had not been spotted together during outings in the past few weeks. Now, it seems that the rapper has put the speculations to rest confirming that she is no longer dating Thompson. Is Klay Thompson Monogamous? What To Know {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Once frequently spotted together in public outings, the couple had not been spotted together during outings in the past few weeks. Now, it seems that the rapper has put the speculations to rest confirming that she is no longer dating Thompson. Is Klay Thompson Monogamous? What To Know {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Klay Thompson has never publicly commented on whether he supports monogamy, or otherwise. However, it seems from Megan Thee Stallion's Instagram story that the mutually decided terms of their relationship were monogamous, which Klay Thompson allegedly broke. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Klay Thompson has never publicly commented on whether he supports monogamy, or otherwise. However, it seems from Megan Thee Stallion's Instagram story that the mutually decided terms of their relationship were monogamous, which Klay Thompson allegedly broke. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Why Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson don't follow each other on social media; break up rumors debunked

As of more than one house since Megan Thee Stallion dropped the explosive story, Klay Thompson has not reacted to the allegations.

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion Relationship Timeline

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion's relationship first became the talk of the town in early 2025 when the NBA star was spotted by fans in the background of Megan Thee Stallion's photos. Shortly afterwards, in July 2025, they confirmed the relationship.

Also read: Megan Thee Stallion hospitalised after feeling ‘very ill’ during Broadway show, her hairstylist confirms

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On July 12, 2025, Klay posted Instagram photos of himself snuggling and holding hands with a woman whose curly hair and pink stiletto nails matched Megan’s recent vacation pics, quick‑firing fan speculation. In the next few days, Megan posted more images and Klay effectively “hard‑launched” them.

The couple made their official, red‑carpet debut at the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala (Megan’s charity gala for her parents), just days after, in July 2025. Megan revealed that they met at a "meet-cute" and started dating.

Since then, everyone believed the couple to be strong, until weeks ago when reports claimed that they unfollowed each other on social media.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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