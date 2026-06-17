Five-time major winner Brooks Koepka said Tuesday he will play in this week's US Open after withdrawing from last week's PGA Canadian Open with a left hand injury. Koepka ready for US Open after left hand nerve injury

The 36-year-old American is making his first trip back to Shinnecock since winning in 2018 to complete back-to-back US Open triumphs.

Koepka experienced weakness in his left pinky and ring finger on Friday and Saturday, making it difficult for him to grip a club, and withdrew from the event Sunday.

"It's getting better day by day," Koepka said Tuesday. "Today there was quite a bit of improvement. I don't think I would have gone out and played if it wasn't.

"I think it's just the ulnar nerve, just flared up a little bit. I don't know what I did."

Koepka was watching television when he noticed an odd feeling in his wrist.

"It just felt like it was very weak and kind of a tingly feeling as if you hit your funny bone. That's kind of how it felt in my ring finger and pinkie finger," Koepka said.

Koepka, who has had no pain with the issue, saw a doctor and had a neck scan that came back negative for neck issues at the root of the matter.

"Just simplified it and made sure that's what it was," Koepka said.

Club gripping issues are behind him enough to challenge the tricky Shinnecock layout in windy conditions.

"The movement's fine. I can do everything," he said. "It's literally just my ring finger and pinkie finger were just it felt like they were coming off the golf club, but they were just very weak.

"As soon as impact would come with the turf interaction, it felt like it was fully off so excited to be able to hold a golf club again."

His grip is not perfect, Koepka said, but it will do.

"I don't think the grip strength is 100%, but it's good enough," Koepka said. "It's fine. There's no pain. There's absolutely no pain, which is kind of the weirdest part of this whole thing.

"I'd almost prefer there was a little bit of pain. It would make sense why this hurts and that doesn't. It just feels like you hit your funny bone all the time."

Koepka, still in his first months back on the PGA Tour after leaving LIV Golf, says his game is rounding into form.

"I think ball striking is even better than what it's been," he said. "Putting, I had a great week putting last week. I'm excited for the challenge."

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