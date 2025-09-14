WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Nick Kurtz launched a 493-foot grand slam — the longest home run in the majors this season — and the Athletics hammered Hunter Greene early in an 11-5 victory Saturday night over the Cincinnati Reds. Kurtz hits 493-foot grand slam, longest MLB homer this season, as Athletics beat Reds 11-5

Brent Rooker also went deep and rookie Carlos Cortes hit a two-run shot for his third homer in two games as the Athletics handed Cincinnati another costly loss. Jacob Wilson provided a pair of RBI doubles.

Greene, an All-Star last year, was tagged for five runs, four hits and four walks over 2 1/3 ineffective innings, raising his ERA from 2.59 to 3.01.

With a chance to gain ground in a crowded wild-card race, the Reds lost their second consecutive game to the Athletics and remained 1 1/2 games behind the skidding New York Mets for the final National League playoff spot.

San Francisco is a half-game back of the Mets.

Tyler Stephenson's three-run homer for Cincinnati tied it 5-all in the fourth. Wilson put the A's back ahead with an RBI double in the seventh, Lawrence Butler added a run-scoring single in the eighth and Kurtz sent a 2-2 fastball from Scott Barlow soaring over the high batter's eye in straightaway center field to make it 11-5.

It was the 31st homer for Kurtz, a rookie slugger who hit four in one game earlier this season.

Brady Basso retired the side in order on six pitches in the seventh for his second big league win.

Reds reliever Nick Martinez gave up a leadoff double to Shea Langeliers in the seventh and walked Rooker with one out before Wilson doubled off Graham Ashcraft to give the Athletics a 6-5 lead.

Kurtz's 493-foot drive was the longest by an A's player since Statcast tracking began in 2015. It surpassed Mike Trout’s 484-foot homer April 19 with the Angels for the longest in the majors this year.

Reds LHP Nick Lodolo pitches against RHP Luis Morales in the series finale Sunday.

