'Mbappe cries, Yamal laughs': Fans react after Spain eliminate France from World Cup 2026

Spain delivered a commanding performance to knock France out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Semi Final - France v Spain - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 14, 2026 France's Kylian Mbappe reacts during the match. (REUTERS)

Spain's young stars, led by teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, outplayed and outmaneuvered Kylian Mbappé and France.

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The internet quickly turned the result into a meme fest.

One user wrote, "Mbappé cries, Yamal laughs."

Another added, "Yamal the kiddo won."

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Spain eliminate France

{{^usCountry}} Spain knocked out defending contenders France with a composed 2-0 victory in the World Cup semifinal on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Spain knocked out defending contenders France with a composed 2-0 victory in the World Cup semifinal on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

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Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring with a 22nd-minute penalty, and Pedro Porro doubled the lead in the 58th minute.

France struggled to create clear chances despite the presence of Kylian Mbappé, who was largely contained by Spain’s defense.

Spain advanced to the final and will face the winner of the other semifinal between England and Argentina.