Kylie Jenner absent from Ex-BFF Jordyn Woods' bachelorette as old wounds resurface

The recent bachelorette party for Jordyn Woods drew widespread attention because of the absence of her ex-BFF, Kylie Jenner . Fans across social media noticed Jenner's absence from the photos and videos shared by Woods during the celebration before her marriage to NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns .

The 28-year-old bride-to-be arranged the event on the Caribbean Isle of Saint Barthelemy. The speculation began soon after Woods posted her photos and videos of the party. Notably, none of the pictures or photos featured Jenner, who was Woods' BFF for a long time since school days.

Jenner's Silence and Wood's Response about the Party Jenner didn't respond to any of the media queries regarding her absence. The majority of the conversations are rumors and speculations that assume Jenner's strong bond with her family. Since neither of the friends responded to this, the reason remains unclear.

Woods said on TikTok, "So, the whole party isn't coming for a couple days. I came here early. Just wanted to get situated. And I'm just feeling incredibly blessed and overwhelmed being here. Like, it's insane." She added, “I don't even think I associate it with the fact that I'm actually getting married, just more so that I'm here, and I get to be here with my girls.”