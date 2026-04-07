Kylie Jenner absent from Ex-BFF Jordyn Woods' bachelorette as old wounds resurface
The recent bachelorette party for Jordyn Woods drew widespread attention because of the absence of her ex-BFF, Kylie Jenner. Fans across social media noticed Jenner's absence from the photos and videos shared by Woods during the celebration before her marriage to NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns.
The 28-year-old bride-to-be arranged the event on the Caribbean Isle of Saint Barthelemy. The speculation began soon after Woods posted her photos and videos of the party. Notably, none of the pictures or photos featured Jenner, who was Woods' BFF for a long time since school days.
Jenner's Silence and Wood's Response about the Party
Jenner didn't respond to any of the media queries regarding her absence. The majority of the conversations are rumors and speculations that assume Jenner's strong bond with her family. Since neither of the friends responded to this, the reason remains unclear.
Woods said on TikTok, "So, the whole party isn't coming for a couple days. I came here early. Just wanted to get situated. And I'm just feeling incredibly blessed and overwhelmed being here. Like, it's insane." She added, “I don't even think I associate it with the fact that I'm actually getting married, just more so that I'm here, and I get to be here with my girls.”
During the celebrations on Sunday, Jenner was enjoying her private space at a beach and posted a bikini-clad photo with a tagline "Heaven". Fans on social media started reading all these events together and sparked speculation online. The comment section of Woods' Instagram was filled with questions and comments on Jenner's absence.
Inside the party
The bachelorette party was a multi-day celebration organized with close friends of Woods, including themed outfits where the bride-to-be wore 'a seashell-inspired opal-sequin mini-dress', bridesmaids wearing red dresses and a different swimsuit for the poolside get together, and curated walls. While the photos and videos are viral on social media, none featured members of the Kardashian family.
Kylie and Jordyn: a tale of friendship turned into silence
Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods were once inseparable roommates and best friends. Their relationship was strained by the 2019 scandal, when Jordyn admitted that Tristan Thompson (then Khloé Kardashian’s boyfriend) kissed her at a house party. Years later, they have reconciled. When Jordyn announced her engagement to New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns on Christmas Day 2025, Kylie publicly congratulated her with the comment: "jordyyyyyyy."
By Roshan Tony