Ladd McConkey injury news: Is Chargers WR available for Week 2? Los Angeles coach provides concerning update

Ladd McConkey was forced to leave Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals after taking a heavy hit from an opposing defender. The Chargers wide receiver has now received a new update after undergoing tests Monday morning.

Coach Harbaugh updates McConkey’s status

Ladd McConkey was forced to leave Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. (AP Photo)

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NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on X that McConkey’s injury is being viewed as day-to-day, according to Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh.

"Chargers WR Ladd McConkey is dealing with a rib injury and is now considered day to day, per HC Jim Harbaugh," Schefter tweeted on X.

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{{^usCountry}} The Chargers will wait before making a final call on McConkey’s availability for Week 2, when they are scheduled to face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, September 21. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Chargers will wait before making a final call on McConkey’s availability for Week 2, when they are scheduled to face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, September 21. {{/usCountry}}

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"Chargers say they want to see how McConkey feels this week before determining his availability Sunday," his tweet further read.

McConkey exits after hard collision

McConkey suffered the injury late in the third quarter against the Cardinals. He absorbed a heavy blow over the middle on a third-and-16 play while the Chargers were trailing by two points.

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The team initially described the issue as a chest injury after McConkey immediately grabbed his chest and back following the collision. Further evaluation later identified the injury as a rib issue.

Despite leaving early, the 24-year-old made a significant impact before his exit. The 24-year-old finished with five receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown on seven targets.

Chargers receiver depth

With McConkey’s status for Week 2 still undecided, the Chargers have other receivers who can take on additional responsibility if he is unavailable.

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Quentin Johnston and Tre' Harris are among the primary options who can step into a larger role while McConkey deals with the rib injury. Both receivers saw increased involvement after McConkey left Sunday’s contest.

Will McConkey play in Week 2?

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McConkey’s day-to-day designation means the Chargers are not yet ruling him out for their next game. His progress throughout the week will likely determine whether he is able to suit up against Las Vegas.

Los Angeles will host the Raiders in Week 2 as it looks to add another win, while Las Vegas will aim for its first 2-0 start since 2021.