LaMelo Ball warned about suspension amid Bam Adebayo trip row; ‘not going to be tolerated’

LaMelo Ball could be suspended after a heated moment during the Charlotte Hornets' Tuesday win over the Miami Heat. As of Wednesday, league insider Chris Haynes reported that the NBA is evaluating Ball’s decision to grab Adebayo’s ankle, an act that could lead to a flagrant foul upgrade or even a suspension ahead of Charlotte’s next game.

Stephen A Smith calls for strong league response

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball celebrates after scoring against the Miami Heat (AP)

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The incident has sparked debate across the league, with Stephen A Smith urging the NBA to take firm action.

“And I think that they made the right decision by not ejecting him. But in hindsight, looking at it, there definitely should be a punishment coming down the pike. And most importantly, even though that doesn’t, you know, assuage or, you know, alleviate any disgust from the Miami Heat faithful, I think it’s important for the league to send a message moving forward,” Smith said on ESPN.

“That stuff is not going to be tolerated at all. And they’re going to be a bit extreme in the punitive damage that they exercise if somebody tries to pull that nonstop,” he added.

What happened between Ball and Adebayo

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{{^usCountry}} The flashpoint came early in the second quarter after Ball missed a layup and fell to the floor. As Adebayo landed nearby, Ball appeared to grab his left ankle, causing the Heat big man to lose balance and fall awkwardly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The flashpoint came early in the second quarter after Ball missed a layup and fell to the floor. As Adebayo landed nearby, Ball appeared to grab his left ankle, causing the Heat big man to lose balance and fall awkwardly. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Adebayo, who averaged 20.1 points and 10.0 rebounds during the regular season, did not return to the game following the incident due to injury. Officials couldn’t act in real time {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adebayo, who averaged 20.1 points and 10.0 rebounds during the regular season, did not return to the game following the incident due to injury. Officials couldn’t act in real time {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} No foul was called during live play because officials were unable to stop and review the sequence before action resumed. The play was later examined at halftime, but referees determined they could not retroactively upgrade the call under existing league rules. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} No foul was called during live play because officials were unable to stop and review the sequence before action resumed. The play was later examined at halftime, but referees determined they could not retroactively upgrade the call under existing league rules. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} That limitation has now shifted the decision to the league office, which is reviewing the footage postgame. Heat react strongly, Ball apologizes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That limitation has now shifted the decision to the league office, which is reviewing the footage postgame. Heat react strongly, Ball apologizes {{/usCountry}}

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Erik Spoelstra did not hold back in his assessment, calling the play “stupid and dangerous” and arguing that Ball should have been ejected.

Ball, meanwhile, issued an apology after the game, explaining that he had taken contact to the head moments earlier and was not fully aware of his actions.

Game overshadowed by controversy

The controversy overshadowed an otherwise dramatic finish, as the Charlotte Hornets edged the Miami Heat 127-126 in overtime at Spectrum Center.

Ball ultimately hit the game-winning layup with 4.7 seconds remaining, but the focus has since shifted away from the result and onto the potential disciplinary action that could follow.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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