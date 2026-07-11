Lamine Yamal's girlfriend shares heartfelt support from the stadium ahead of Spain vs Belgium World Cup quarterfinal

Spain takes on Belgium in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal at Los Angeles Stadium.

Lamine Yamal's girlfriend Ines Garcia took to social media ahead of Spain's quarterfinal against Belgium. (Instagram)

While La Roja are coming into the clash with an impressive defensive record of not conceding a single goal in the tournament so far, their attacking threat is expected to rely heavily on young star Lamine Yamal.

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And it appears the 18-year-old forward already has someone special cheering and praying for him as kickoff approaches.

Yamal is reportedly dating Spanish influencer Inés García, who took to social media ahead of Spain's quarterfinal against Belgium to show her support for her boyfriend.

A few hours before kickoff, she shared a picture of herself with her hands joined in prayer, seemingly a snap from one of the earlier World Cup matches she attended. She also added emojis suggesting she was praying for the best for both Yamal and La Roja.

Just minutes before the match began, she posted another photo on her Instagram Story showing herself wearing Spain's red jersey with Yamal's No. 19 on the back, as she looked fully behind both her boyfriend and the Spanish national team.

This story is being updated.

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