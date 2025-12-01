Lane Kiffin vs Keith Carter leaked audio; Ole Miss meeting details revealed after LSU move

Lane Kiffin announced he was taking up an LSU job after Ole Miss exit(Getty Images via AFP) Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss exit was as messy as it gets. Now, a leaked audio from a team meeting has revealed details Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss exit was as messy as it gets. The legendary coach wanted to lead the Rebels through the playoffs, but alleged that AD Keith Carter took away that opportunity. Carter, in response, issued a straight statement, further promoting defensive coordinator Pete Golding to head coach.

However, now a leaked audio from Ole Miss' team meeting has surfaced. It features Carter breaking the news to players and introducing Golding as the new boss.

Before entering that meeting, players were required to hand over their phones, according to reporting by On3’s Pete Nakos. Even so, audio from the gathering leaked shortly afterward. In the recording, Carter briefly ceded the floor to chancellor Glenn Boyce, who praised the team for staying focused amid the noise.

“It’s been a difficult stretch, no question,” Boyce told the room. “But what you’ve accomplished is remarkable. This group will be remembered forever at this university.”

The AD then acknowledged the chaos. He then introduced Golding, prompting loud applause.

Carter also assured the team that the offensive staff would remain intact for the postseason push. “What Pete brings is unity,” Carter said, according to Dellenger. “These offensive coaches are staying right here. We’re heading into the CFP together.”

Following the meeting, both Carter and Golding issued statements through Ole Miss, expressing confidence in the direction of the program.

“Coach Kiffin and I met yesterday, and he informed us that he is accepting the head coaching position at another school," Carter said. “For our program to begin preparing for its future – both the short and long term, he will be stepping away from the team immediately.”

Golding said: “Oxford is home, and it’s an incredible honor to lead one of the nation’s premier programs, and I can’t wait to get to work immediately and prepare this team to win a national championship. Our mission moving forward is clear: we will play with toughness, discipline and relentless effort in everything we do. We will recruit at the highest level, develop our players on and off the field, and compete every single day to bring championships to Oxford. Most importantly, we will represent this university with class and integrity."