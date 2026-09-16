Laura Ingraham blasts Holly Rowe for 'extracting apology' from Arch Manning, calls controversy 'absurd'

Arch Manning’s postgame comments about an AI-generated video featuring Holly Rowe sparked backlash, prompting the Texas Longhorns quarterback to issue an apology in which he acknowledged that his remarks were insensitive.

Laura Ingraham mentioned Arch Manning's remarks were an innocent offhand comment. (Getty Images via AFP)

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The ESPN reporter subsequently responded to Manning’s apology and acknowledged his statement Tuesday. However, another veteran media personality has now weighed in on the controversy, coming to Manning’s defense while criticizing the circumstances surrounding the apology.

Media veteran speaks up for Manning

Laura Ingraham, a Fox News television host, shared her reaction after Rowe publicly acknowledged accepting Manning’s apology.

Ingraham retweeted Rowe's apology post and wrote, “Embarrassing. For an veteran sideline reporter to extract an apology from a young player for an innocent offhand comment about an AI video is absurd.”

The 63-year-old media veteran’s comments were clearly supportive of the 22-year-old Manning, arguing that his remarks were an innocent offhand comment and questioning the need for him to issue an apology to Rowe.

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The controversy dates back to an incident Manning was asked about during his Monday press conference. The Texas Longhorns had completed a dramatic comeback against then-No. 1 Ohio State the previous weekend, but the victory was followed by an awkward moment involving ESPN reporter Holly Rowe and head coach Steve Sarkisian.

After Texas secured the win, Rowe approached Sarkisian on the field for an interview. The Longhorns coach appeared to brush off the ESPN reporter, with the exchange later becoming part of the discussion surrounding the team.

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When Manning was asked about the incident Monday, he brought up an AI-generated video that had circulated on social media. The video appeared to show Sarkisian slapping Rowe.

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“I’ve seen a few AI edits of stuff but that’s about it. I saw an AI edit of Sark’s interview. Have you all seen that one? That’s a good one. Of him slapping Holly Rowe?” Manning said while laughing during a press conference.

Rowe responds to Manning’s apology

The quarterback later faced backlash over the remark and addressed the situation on his Instagram story Tuesday, apologizing for what he had said.

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“I specifically want to apologize to Holly Rowe for what she has personally had to deal with because of my comments. I have a ton of respect for her and appreciate her showing me grace in this moment. I need to do better and will be more thoughtful going forward,” the 22-year-old mentioned in his apology.

Rowe later acknowledged Manning’s apology, saying she appreciated the private conversation they had and confirming that she had accepted his apology.