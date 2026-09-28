Leo Chenal injury update: What happened to the Commanders linebacker? Scary moment vs Seahawks

Washington Commanders linebacker Leo Chenal was injured by in the game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday afternoon. He has been ruled out for rest of the game, the Commanders confirmed.

Leo Chenal of the Washington Commanders speaks with the media during a joint practice at BigBear.ai Performance Center on August 12. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Chenal took a massive hit in the second quarter, which left him injured. He lay on the field, surrounded by the players from both teams; those watching the broadcast were left worried as Chenal was treated inside the huddle. The NFL game was paused for minutes as the treatment went on.

Minutes after, he was carted off the field. However, he was moving his arms and legs and also showed a fist pump from the stretcher while being carted off the field.

Deep Dive What injury did Leo Chenal sustain during the game against the Seahawks? Leo Chenal appeared to have sustained a hit to his head and neck area during a game against the Seattle Seahawks. What is the significance of the 'fencing response' observed in some injuries? The 'fencing response' is an involuntary body posture that may occur after traumatic brain injuries, indicating disruption of brain pathways. Why was there concern for Leo Chenal after he was carted off the field? Concerns arose because Chenal was treated on the field after a severe hit and was carted off while moving his arms and legs, indicating a significant injury.

As of now, the team has not provided any update on the situation of Leo Chenal. Based on the fact that he was carted out, it seemed the linebacker has taken a hit to his head and neck area. But there is no update around how serious the injury is.

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{{^usCountry}} Here's a video of the moment Leo Chanel was being carted off the field. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's a video of the moment Leo Chanel was being carted off the field. {{/usCountry}}

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This story is being updated.