Lexie Brown reveals death threats over Klay Thompson–Megan Thee Stallion rumors: 'Had to hire security'

Lexie Brown has revealed that she received death threats after being falsely linked to a controversy involving Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion. The recent reports surrounding their breakup spread rumors and dragged Brown into the picture.

Threats escalate beyond social media

Lexie Brown says she received death threats after being linked to Klay Thompson controversy.(Instagram)

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Brown, who plays as a guard for the Seattle Storm, said that the situation had gone beyond online trolling and affected her personal life and safety. As a result, she was forced to hire security.

In an interview given to Fox News Digital in April 2026, Brown said, “I was getting threats on my life… I’ve had to hire security,” highlighting the depth of the situation. She also indicated that the threats were not just towards her but also towards her family.

Rumors linked to Thompson–Megan split

The controversy began after Megan Thee Stallion's reported breakup with Klay Thompson. The online speculation, followed by the breakup news, spread infidelity rumors. Brown’s name was dragged into these rumors even though she publicly denied every claim.

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{{^usCountry}} Brown clarified that her connection to Thompson is strictly limited to professional basketball circles and that she has no role in their breakup. Brown also pointed out that she is the only person who is actively addressing the rumors, despite the couple's silence. Frustration over lack of response {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Brown clarified that her connection to Thompson is strictly limited to professional basketball circles and that she has no role in their breakup. Brown also pointed out that she is the only person who is actively addressing the rumors, despite the couple's silence. Frustration over lack of response {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Brown expressed her frustration about the silence and lack of clarification from Thompson and Megan. Brown stated that both are well aware of the situation and the reality behind the speculations. She also said that the lack of response has increased the spread of misinformation and intensified the backlash. WNBA guard asked them to address the situation and provide clarity regarding the same. Profiles of those involved {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Brown expressed her frustration about the silence and lack of clarification from Thompson and Megan. Brown stated that both are well aware of the situation and the reality behind the speculations. She also said that the lack of response has increased the spread of misinformation and intensified the backlash. WNBA guard asked them to address the situation and provide clarity regarding the same. Profiles of those involved {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Brown is an established professional guard known for her defensive play and experience across multiple teams, including her championship-winning stint with the Chicago Sky. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Brown is an established professional guard known for her defensive play and experience across multiple teams, including her championship-winning stint with the Chicago Sky. {{/usCountry}}

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Thompson is a multiple-time NBA champion and All-Star, is widely regarded as one of the league’s elite shooters and has played a key role in the success of the Golden State Warriors.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Grammy-winning rapper with global recognition, known for chart-topping hits and a strong presence in contemporary music.

No official clarification yet

Even though Brown made her statement, there has been no official response from Thompson or Megan, who are the other two involved in the controversy. The situation remains unresolved, and discussions continue.

By Roshan Tony

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