How many NBA titles does Klay Thomson have? Rings and achievements sparks buzz amid Megan Thee Stallion row

Amidst a public breakup with Megan Thee Stallion, Klay Thompson has come under massive public attention. The split has turned eyeballs towards his on‑court legacy. Especially how many NBA championships he has won has become a major topic of discussion. Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) looks on (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Thompson has played six times in the NBA finals and has lifted the Larry O’Brien Trophy four times, all with the Golden State Warriors.

How many rings does Klay have? Klay Thompson has won four NBA championships during his career with the Warriors: in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022. The player won his first championship with Golden State Warriors beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015. It broke a 40‑year title drought for the team. His most recent ring was in 2022, again against the Celtics.

Past and present life off the court In 2015, his first ring was won during a breakthrough season with the Warriors where he averaged 17.0 points per game in that Finals run. By 2017 and 2018, Thompson added two more rings as Golden State. The fourth title was won in 2022.

The achievement in 2022 was especially meaningful personally for Thomson as it marked a comeback after injuries. Klay Thompson has played 13 NBA seasons primarily with the Golden State Warriors before joining the Dallas Mavericks.

He appeared in 934 regular-season games while averaging 18.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. He is considered one of the NBA's all-time best three-point shooters.

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Klay Thompson Relationships Before Thompson’s relationship with Megan Thee Stallion he had a long string of high‑profile partners. It included actress Laura Harrier and singer Coco Jones. “I’m in a good place now, and I’m just focused on my game and the people around me,” he had said.

Meanwhile, his four championship rings continue to be a central part of his story, with one profile describing them as “a key part of his value” as a veteran shooter now playing for the Dallas Mavericks.