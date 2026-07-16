Modi to launch infra projects worth ₹5,470 crore during Punjab visit tomorrow

Chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Punjab on Friday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of rail and road infrastructure projects worth ₹5,470 crore in Jalandhar. Security stepped up at the Jalandhar Cantonment railway station on the eve of the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI Photo)

The visit holds political significance as the BJP prepares to contest the 2027 Punjab assembly elections independently. This marks Modi’s second visit to Jalandhar this year, following his visit to Dera Sachkhand Ballan in February.

In anticipation of the event, director general of police Gaurav Yadav reviewed security arrangements at the Jalandhar Cantonment railway station on Thursday. The district administration has declared Jalandhar a no-flying zone.

New train services

From the Jalandhar Cantonment station, the Prime Minister will inaugurate 75 redeveloped railway stations across the country under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Built at a cost of approximately ₹1,570 crore, these modern facilities incorporate local culture, heritage, and architecture under the theme, Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi. Four of these redeveloped stations are in Punjab: Jalandhar Cantonment, SAS Nagar (Mohali), Muktsar, and Anandpur Sahib.

Additionally, Modi will inaugurate the new Daulatpur Chowk-Kartoli rail line. Constructed at a cost of ₹830 crore as part of the Nangal Dam-Talwara-Mukerian project, it will boost connectivity between Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, specifically benefiting Hoshiarpur and Una districts. The line provides faster access to remote areas and key religious sites, including Anandpur Sahib and the Chintpurni Temple.

The Prime Minister will also flag off two new train services: The Kartoli-Ambala service, improving connectivity across Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh, and the Amritsar (Chheharta)-Varanasi service, establishing a direct rail link between two major spiritual and cultural hubs.

National highway projects

Modi will launch national highway projects worth over ₹3,070 crore. This includes the inauguration of the 30.9-km-long Package-6 of the four-lane greenfield Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, designed to ease heavy vehicle traffic and reduce fuel costs.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the 25.2-km-long, six-lane greenfield Southern Ludhiana Bypass, which aims to cut travel time between Ludhiana and Bathinda while linking key economic centres.

Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon, who reviewed event arrangements on Wednesday, said the modernisation of the state’s railway stations into world-class hubs aligns with the PM’s vision to make India a leading global nation, with Punjab playing a vital role.

Chandigarh leg of visit

Prior to arriving in Jalandhar, Modi will stop in Chandigarh to launch healthcare, education, and road infrastructure projects worth over ₹4,700 crore.

At the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), he will inaugurate the 300-bed Advanced Mother and Child Centre and the Advanced Neurosciences Centre. He will lay the foundation stone for a 150-bed state-of-the-art Critical Care Block at PGIMER under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM).