NBA YoungBoy documentary screening turns into ‘concert’ as fans sing and dance in theatre | Watch video

In the footage, audience members can be seen loudly singing along, dancing in their seats and aisles, and recording the moment on their phones.

A text overlay in the video reads: “pov: you thought you was coming to watch a documentary but it was a concert.”

A screening of a documentary on NBA YoungBoy has gone viral after fans turned a movie theatre into what many online are calling a “full-on concert.” The clip, shared on X by user FearBuck , was captioned: “Fans of NBA YoungBoy turned the theater into a full on concert yesterday while his documentary was playing.”

Social media reactions The video gained traction online, bringing a mix of amusement and criticism in the comments section.

Some users framed the moment as an example of collective fan energy taking over the space. One comment read, “when chat realizes they outnumber the mods is peak live energy, theater full of people just decided it wasn't a documentary anymore.”

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Others pointed to the aftermath, with one user writing, “them workers there are going to work overtime to clean that theater up,” while another added, “Theater workers finna need hazard pay after this one, Popcorn everywhere, lights waving, straight chaos.”

Several people also commented on the intensity of the rapper’s fanbase. “Guess that's what happens when you've got a fanbase that dedicated. they'll turn any event into a party,” one user wrote.

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While some users saw the moment as harmless fun, others questioned whether such disruptions cross a line in shared venues like cinemas.

One comment asked whether the excitement was truly about the documentary itself or “more about the chance to create chaos and hype around their idol.”

While it remains unclear in the post where and when the screening took place.