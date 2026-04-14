Did NBA YoungBoy go live ‘declaring war’ after NBA Ben 10 shooting? Viral post sparks debate

“I been riding around here for 3 days”

“I’m going to war with the whole Detroit”

It also attributed several statements to the rapper, including:

The post, shared by an account named Obsrvate, claimed YoungBoy “went live crashing out and declaring war” after NBA Ben 10 was shot in Houston and allegedly left paralyzed.

A viral post on X has ignited discussion after alleging that rapper NBA YoungBoy went live “declaring war” following the shooting of his close associate, NBA Ben 10. The claims, however, remain unverified even as confirmed details about the Houston incident emerge.

The post drew strong reactions and speculation online. However, there has been no official confirmation that the video is recent.

What we know about the Houston shooting According to The Sunday Guardian, NBA Ben 10, an affiliate of YoungBoy and member of the Never Broke Again (NBA) collective, was critically injured in a shooting at Houston’s Confessions nightclub.

Police said the incident began as an attempted robbery that escalated into gunfire. Two people were injured and taken to hospital with serious wounds.

Rumors about NBA Ben 10’s death spread rapidly on social media, but family members dismissed them. “Ten is alert… Stop the made-up stories,” a relative said, confirming he is alive though in critical condition.

Also Read: ‘Threats, personal attacks, non-stop spam’: Boss threatens to call employee’s dad

Social media reactions The viral claims prompted reactions online. Some users warned that if the alleged statements were real, they could have serious legal consequences, with one comment suggesting such videos could be used as evidence.

Others questioned the authenticity of the post itself, speculating that the clip might be old or misrepresented. Some also criticized the spread of unverified claims during an ongoing investigation.

Also Read: Alex Cooper vs Alix Earle feud explained: What really happened? – ‘Just say it yourself’

As of now, NBA YoungBoy has not issued any verified public statement regarding the shooting or the viral claims circulating online.

Authorities in Houston are continuing to investigate the shooting, reviewing surveillance footage and speaking to witnesses to determine the exact sequence of events.