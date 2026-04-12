Artemis II crew members share heartfelt moment in Houston after splashdown: ‘inescapably, beautifully…linked’

NASA’s Artemis II mission has successfully concluded with a historic splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. The crew of Artemis II has spoken publicly for the first time after returning from their historic journey and described themselves as “bonded forever” following the landmark mission. The Artemis II crew, from left, Jeremy Hansen, Christina Koch, Victor Glover and Reid Wiseman at Ellington Airforce Base in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) (AP)

According to reports, the four astronauts, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen, shared emotional reflections after arriving back at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston following the successful splashdown.

The mission marked the first crewed lunar flyby in over 50 years, reinforcing NASA’s push to return humans to the Moon.

Read more: After Artemis II splashdown, NASA announces unveils new Moon and Mars projects

“A shared experience like no other” Crew members emphasized the close personal bonds they developed throughout the 10-day expedition in their post-return speeches.

Commander Reid Wiseman said the experience created a bond that would last a lifetime. He said, “No one down here is ever going to know what the four of us just went through. It was the most special thing that will ever happen in my life.”

He added, “We are bonded forever and no-one down here is ever going to know what the four of us went through.”

Mission specialist Christina Koch continued and added that her crewmates are "inescapably, beautifully, dutifully linked."

Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen, too, echoed similar emotions and said the crew “embodied love and extracting joy out of that” while the four of them stood in a row and embraced one another.

Astronaut Victor Glover also added to his team's reflections and said, “I have not processed what we just did. The gratitude of seeing what we saw, doing what we did, and being with who I was with. It's too big to just be in one body.”

Read more: Artemis II astronauts return to Earth, splash down in Pacific Ocean

“Earth was just this lifeboat” The mission pushed the crew over 252,000 miles from Earth, breaking previous human distance records set during the Apollo era.

The astronauts described a mix of awe, gratitude, and perspective, with some noting how Earth appeared as a fragile “lifeboat” against the vastness of space.

Koch said, “Honestly, what struck me is not just Earth, it's all of the blackness around it. Earth was just this lifeboat, hanging un-disturbingly in the universe.”

Koch further thanked the planet earth and showed gratitude by saying, “I know I have not learned everything this journey has yet to teach me. But there is one new thing I know, and that is, Planet Earth, you are a crew.”