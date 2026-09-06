LSU vs Clemson start time: When does game begin after rain delay? Baton Rouge weather radar

Lightning around Tiger Stadium forced a weather delay before Saturday night’s marquee LSU vs Clemson season opener in Baton Rouge. The kick-off was scheduled at 6:30 pm CT (7:30 pm ET). However, one of the most anticipated games of Week 1 was halted under standard lightning safety protocols, according to On3.

FILE - LSU football head coach Lane Kiffin speaks during a news conference at the LSU Football Operations Facility in Baton Rouge, La., Feb. 4, 2026. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP, File) (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via)

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Wilson Alexander of On3 later reported that players and staff returned to the field, and the projected kickoff was moved to 8:40 pm CT after officials monitored the weather.

The game marks Lane Kiffin’s debut as LSU head coach, adding even more attention to an opener that features two of college football’s biggest programs. ABC is broadcasting the nationally televised matchup.

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Deep Dive What caused the weather delay for the LSU vs Clemson game? The weather delay for the LSU vs Clemson game was caused by lightning detected near Tiger Stadium. Why did Lane Kiffin decide not to include certain players on the LSU roster for the Clemson game? Lane Kiffin decided not to include players Dae'Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris on the roster due to uncertainties about potential contractual violations and their broader implications for the team. How will LSU's roster situation with former NFL players affect their season? The ongoing eligibility dispute surrounding former NFL players Dae'Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris could impact LSU's roster decisions as they navigate legal challenges, potentially allowing them to join the team later in the season.

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The delay was triggered by lightning near the Tiger Stadium. Hence, everyone on the field to leave until conditions met established safety guidelines. Stadium officials followed standard NCAA and venue protocols, which require play to remain suspended until a specified period passes without nearby lightning.

Weather forecasts had already warned that showers and thunderstorms were likely across the Baton Rouge area on Saturday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service forecast included a high chance of thunderstorms.

Death Valley was overrun with lightning and rain. Additionally, fans were seen searching inside Tiger Stadium for cover.

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While fans waited inside and around the stadium, social media filled with updates from reporters covering the delay. A little after 7:30 pm, several media personnel noticed the sun emerging, which was a fairly good event.

Also read: Who are Lane Kiffin’s children? All about LSU coach's kids Landry, Presley and Knox

Latest LSU vs Clemson start time

As of the latest update, the projected kickoff is 8:40 pm CT, though officials indicated that the timing remained subject to weather conditions. Players returned to the field to continue warmups once the lightning threat eased.

The season opener carries significant weight for both programs.

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For LSU, it marks the beginning of the Lane Kiffin era after the Tigers entered the season ranked No. 11. Clemson, meanwhile, opens its campaign looking to rebound after an unranked preseason, making the contest one of the marquee non-conference games of opening weekend.

The game has also drawn attention because of LSU’s offseason storyline involving players Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris, who were left off the roster amid an ongoing legal dispute over SEC eligibility rules.

Officials are expected to provide additional updates if weather conditions change again. Fans attending the game have been advised to continue following announcements from LSU Athletics and stadium personnel.