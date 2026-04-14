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Luka Doncic Injury Update: Lakers star expected back in Los Angeles this week

Lakers star Luka Doncic sustained a left hamstring injury during a 139-96 blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 2.

Updated on: Apr 14, 2026 11:21 pm IST
Reuters | | Edited by HT US Desk
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Lakers star Luka Doncic is set to return to Los Angeles on Friday after undergoing specialized treatment in Europe for a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, according to ESPN. While his return to the court remains uncertain, the team hopes the trip will aid his recovery as the playoffs begin.

What happened to Luka Doncic?

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The 27-year-old sustained the injury during a 139-96 blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 2. An MRI the following day confirmed the Grade 2 strain, prompting the Lakers to rule him out for the remainder of the regular season. He has not traveled with the team since and spent the past week in Spain receiving multiple injections and targeted rehabilitation.

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Recovery timeline

A typical Grade 2 hamstring strain requires approximately four weeks of recovery. That timeline would sideline the league’s leading scorer (33.5 points per game) for potentially the entire first round of the playoffs. Doncic also led the Lakers in assists (8.3 per game) and steals (1.6 per game) this season, making his absence a significant blow to Los Angeles’ offense and playmaking.

 
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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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