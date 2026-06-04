Madden NFL curse: Tracking last 10 cover athletes' numbers after Caleb Williams announcement

Speculation about Caleb Williams becoming the cover athlete for Madden NFL 27 had been growing since a leaked cover image surfaced on social media last week.

Madden NFL 27 announced the Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams as this year's cover star.(Madden NFL 27/X)

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Those rumors were officially confirmed on Wednesday morning when Madden NFL 27 announced the Chicago Bears quarterback as this year's cover star.

The honor makes Williams the first player in franchise history to appear on the cover of the iconic video game series.

However, Williams' selection has also sparked concerns about how he will fare next season, with some fans pointing to the infamous Madden curse that has long been associated with players featured on the game's cover.

Only time will tell if Williams is affected by the so-called Madden curse, but reviewing the performances of the players featured on last 10 year's cover may offer some perspective.

Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles (Madden, 26 2025)

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{{^usCountry}} After appearing on the Madden NFL 26 cover, Saquon Barkley stayed healthy throughout the 2025 season but saw a noticeable dip in production from his historic 2024 campaign. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After appearing on the Madden NFL 26 cover, Saquon Barkley stayed healthy throughout the 2025 season but saw a noticeable dip in production from his historic 2024 campaign. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Eagles star rushed for 1,140 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 4.1 yards per carry, down from 2,005 yards and 5.8 yards per attempt the year before. Philadelphia also failed to defend its Super Bowl title, exiting in the wild card round. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers (Madden 25, 2024) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Eagles star rushed for 1,140 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 4.1 yards per carry, down from 2,005 yards and 5.8 yards per attempt the year before. Philadelphia also failed to defend its Super Bowl title, exiting in the wild card round. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers (Madden 25, 2024) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The so-called Madden curse appeared to strike Christian McCaffrey, as multiple injuries limited him to just four games in 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The so-called Madden curse appeared to strike Christian McCaffrey, as multiple injuries limited him to just four games in 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After totaling 2,023 scrimmage yards the previous season, he managed only 348 yards and no touchdowns while battling calf, Achilles and other injury issues. The 49ers also endured a disappointing 6-11 campaign despite entering the year with Super Bowl aspirations. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (Madden 24, 2023) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After totaling 2,023 scrimmage yards the previous season, he managed only 348 yards and no touchdowns while battling calf, Achilles and other injury issues. The 49ers also endured a disappointing 6-11 campaign despite entering the year with Super Bowl aspirations. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (Madden 24, 2023) {{/usCountry}}

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Despite playing all 17 games, Josh Allen's Madden cover season was viewed by some as a slight step back.

The Bills quarterback threw for 4,306 yards and 29 touchdowns while adding 524 rushing yards and a career-high 15 rushing scores, but he also led the NFL in turnovers and was unable to guide Buffalo to its long-awaited Super Bowl breakthrough.

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs and Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Madden 22, 2021)

Madden NFL 22 featured both Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes on the cover, and neither suffered a major setback.

Also read: Madden NFL 27 snubs: As Caleb Williams faces backlash, a Jordan Love petition is going viral

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Mahomes played all 17 games but fell short of the Super Bowl after the Chiefs lost the AFC Championship Game, despite overcoming concussion scares during the season and playoffs. Brady also appeared in all 17 games and remained injury-free throughout the campaign.

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (Madden 21, 2020)

Jackson missed only one game in the 2020 season after landing on the COVID-19 list and also dealt with a minor knee issue that he played through. The Madden curse did not really appear to affect him, as he remained largely productive and continued to perform at a high level throughout the year.

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (Madden 20, 2019)

Patrick Mahomes dealt with an ankle injury in Week 1 and later missed time due to a dislocated kneecap, causing him to sit out two games. Despite the setbacks, the Chiefs still went on to win the Super Bowl, and the so-called curse ultimately had no real impact on the season’s outcome.

Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers (Madden 19, 2018)

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Brown sustained a knee injury in the second-to-last game of the 2018 season, but reports indicated he also missed time amid internal team issues. That year ultimately marked his final appearance in a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform.

Tom Brady, New England Patriots (Madden 18, 2017)

After appearing on a Patriots-themed Madden cover, Tom Brady backed it up with another cover featuring the franchise and proved untouchable by the so-called curse.

Also read: AJ Brown will ditch his famous No 11 jersey at the Patriots; NFL insider explains why

He played all 16 games, won the MVP award, and led New England to the Super Bowl, although they ultimately fell short against Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots (Madden 17, 2016)

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Gronkowski featured on Madden 17 cover. In the 2016 season, he appeared in just eight games and started six as he battled multiple injuries throughout the year. A hamstring issue caused him to miss time, while a pulmonary contusion and a back injury ultimately led to season-ending surgery.

Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants (Madden 16, 2015)

Odell Beckham Jr. dealt with recurring hamstring problems during the season and later received a one-game suspension after a heated altercation with Panthers cornerback Josh Norman.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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