Makenzi Kern cause of death: What happened to Tyrese Haliburton’s fiancée Jade Jones’ friend on bachelorette trip?

A joyful bachelorette getaway for Jade Jones, the fiancée of Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, ended in heartbreak after one of her closest friends, Makenzi Kern, died unexpectedly during the trip. According to TMZ Sports, Kern passed away on June 8 while the group was in St. Barts celebrating ahead of Jones’ wedding. She was 26 years old. Sources told TMZ Sports that Kern died from health complications, and her family does not believe drugs, alcohol, or foul play played any role in her death. Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton's fiancee's bachelorette trip was hit by tragedy when Makenzie Kern died while celebrating with Jade Jones. (AP)

Jade Jones and Makenzi Kern shared a long friendship The loss has deeply affected those who knew Kern. An obituary shared by her family said she was spending time with some of her closest friends on what was meant to be a once-in-a-lifetime trip to St. Barthelemy Island when she passed away. The obituary remembered her as a fun-loving person who could lift the mood of any room with her energy and sense of humor.

Jones and Kern first met while they were members of the Iowa State cheerleading squad. Their friendship continued long after their college years. Iowa State is also where Jones met Haliburton, who played basketball for the Cyclones before entering the NBA in 2020.

TMZ Sports reported that Kern died around the time the group was expected to return to the United States. Her death came just two days after her 26th birthday.

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Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones face heartbreaking loss Before the tragedy, Jones had shared photos from the trip on social media, posting the caption, “hopped on a flight to cloud 9.” Kern appeared in several of the pictures alongside friends celebrating the upcoming wedding.

Jones and Haliburton have been together since 2019 after meeting at Iowa State. While Jones cheered for the Cyclones, Haliburton was building his reputation as one of the school’s top basketball players. The couple recently celebrated six years together.

In an anniversary message shared on social media earlier this year, Jones wrote, “6 whole years of loving you. Every single day you continue to amaze me!! You make this world shine so incredibly bright, and I’m so lucky to spend life by your side.”

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As of now, Jones, Haliburton, and other members of the bridal party have not publicly commented on Kern’s death.