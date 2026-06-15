Who is Juli Savioli? Gaspi’s ex-girlfriend breaks silence after YouTuber dies in Rio helicopter crash

Argentine creator Juli Savioli has drawn widespread attention after the death of her former boyfriend, Gaspi, known to millions online as Gaspi. She has now broken her silence. Gaspi’s ex-girlfriend Juli Savioli (Juli and Gaspi/Instagram)

Gaspi was among the victims of a helicopter collision in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on June 14, 2026. American musician and internet personality Oliver Tree also died in the crash. As reports emerged, Savioli revealed on Instagram that she had only just heard the news and was desperately trying to find out whether the information was officially confirmed.

Juli Savioli speaks out Even after their separation, Savioli remained linked to Gaspi in the eyes of many followers. Following news of the helicopter crash, thousands of people flooded her social media accounts with messages asking for a reaction.

The creator later responded on Instagram as messages about the crash continued pouring in. Still unsure about the reports, she asked followers if the news had been officially confirmed.

Also Read: Why were Oliver Tree and Gaspi in Rio? Singer's last Instagram post in focus after helicopter crash deaths

She wrote: “Gente, por favor, me están llegando un montón de mensajes. Hasta me hablaron de Crónica. Me enteré recién, por favor. ¿Alguien sabe si esto es real, si está confirmado?”

Translated into English, the message reads: “Guys, please, I’m getting a lot of messages. People even told me that Crónica reported it. I just found out. Please, does anyone know if this is real? Has it been confirmed?”

Who is Juli Savioli? Juli Savioli is a well-known Argentine digital creator, model, dancer, and singer. She began making videos at just 11 years old and slowly built a strong following through creative performances, comedy, and artistic content.

Unlike many influencers who focused on trends, Savioli mixed acting, dance, and storytelling in her videos. Her unique style helped her create millions of followers and also establish herself as a recognizable face across the Latin American social media platforms.