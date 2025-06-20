Who is Jade Jones? All on Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend and their relationship timeline

Tyrese Haliburton’s sprint to the NBA Finals 2025 with the Indiana Pacers has been nothing short of spectacular and he seems to have somebody to support him every step of the way. It appears Haliburton’s long-time girlfriend, Jade Jones, has started to catch the eye of the public and fans just can’t seem to rest until they know all about the point guard’s love interest outside of the court. Tyrese Haliburton is in a relationship with Jade Jones.(Instagram/ Jade Jones)

Jones was born and brought up in Iowa and passed out from Davenport West High School in 2016. She is frequently spotted at Haliburton’s matches and commands an impressive Instagram following of 81.3k followers.

2019

Tyrese Haliburton and Jones were students at Iowa State University and started dating in April of 2019 during his freshman year as part of the Iowa State Cyclones. She was a cheerleader for the team at the time and has expressed gratitude for the position she held via a social media post after finishing the season in March next year. “Cheerleading has carried me on a journey that I will never forget,” Jones wrote.

2020-21

During Haliburton’s rookie season in 2020-21, the happy couple became owners of a Goldendoodle named Ames after the state they met in. “My dog doesn't know how good or bad I play, he's just happy to see me. So I enjoy having one person in my life who no matter how I play they're going to greet me the same way every day,” the point guard said in a March 2023 interview with FanDuel Sports Network Indiana.

A special color of the Puma All-Pro Nitro sneakers was inspired by Haliburton’s dog in honor of his tie-up with the company. The dog even has its own Instagram account filled with pictures taken by his proud parents.

2022

During Haliburton’s time playing with the Sacramento Kings, Jones shared photos of herself from the match at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum in January of 2022 where the Kings played against the Bucks.

2023

Jones was spotted at a Pacers game in Salt Lake City in February 2023 and posted a photo with Haliburton with the caption, “That boy is SHINING!!!!!”

2024

Haliburton’s girlfriend was there to support and cheer for him as he won Team USA their gold in the 2024 Olympics. “from dreams to reality!! you did it, my GOLD medalist! I am so beyond proud of you!!! We’re just getting started!! 💛🥇🇺🇸,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

2025

The couple celebrated their six-year anniversary in April this year by sharing sweet messages for each other. “6 whole years of loving you 🩷 Every single day you continue to amaze me!” wrote Jones to which Haliburton replied, “6 years damn, my ride or die always! Love you girl❤️."

The couple seem to be going stronger than ever and Jones makes it a point to be in attendance at every match of the NBA Finals series to support her man from the frontlines.