Tyrese Haliburton injury update: Will the Indiana Pacers star play in the NBA Finals Game 6 vs Oklahoma City Thunder?

Indiana Pacers take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in a do-or-die NBA Finals Game 6 on Thursday night and all eyes would be on their star player Tyrese Haliburton and his injury. Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) drives to the basket past Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) during the fourth quarter in game five of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Haliburton is dealing with a calf injury that impacted his play in NBA Finals Game 5, and it hit the Pacers hard. Coming into Game 6, they are 3-2 behind in the series and just one lose away from losing it all.

The Pacers have relied on Haliburton a lot throughout the NBA Finals and his clutch performances have seperated victory and defeat for Thursday's home team. So is Tyrese Haliburton playing tonight?

Tyrese Haliburton injury update: Will the Indiana Pacers star play in Game 6?

Tyrese Haliburton will play Thursday night in the must-win NBA Finals Game 6 for the Indiana Pacers against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Team's head coach Rick Carlisle told reporters pregame that he will not be facing a restriction in minutes despite dealing with a calf injury suffered in Game 5 on Monday. The Pacers trail the Thunder, 3-2, and need to force a Game 7 to continue the series.

"Tyrese is gonna play... he was strength-tested at 5pm and did very well. Went through walkthrough, there's no set minutes limit. We will watch and monitor things very closely," Carlisle said on the issue.

Haliburton was seen in the pre-game warm-up and it looks like he is ready to take on the NBA finals challege.

Tyrese Haliburton had made it clear even after the NBA Finals Game 5 that he would be doing everything to play for the team.

“I think I have to be as smart as I want to be. Have to understand the risks, ask the right questions. I’m a competitor. I want to play. I’m going to do everything in my power to play. That’s just what it is,” he had said.

Haliburton is averaging 17.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and a league-best 9.1 assists per game during the playoffs. He has averaged 15 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.2 assists per games in the finals.