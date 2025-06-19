Indiana Pacers vs Oklahoma City Thunder Game 6: Top players to watch in NBA Finals 2025

The Indiana Pacers will be looking to bounce back after two back-to-back defeats against Oklahoma City Thunder when they step into the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 19 in Game 6 of the NBA finals 2025. For Pacers, this is the final opportunity to retain a chance of bagging the championship title as Thunder lead the finals 3-2. Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) dunks over Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the second half of Game 5 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Monday, June 16, 2025, in Indianapolis. (Matthew Stockman/Pool Photo via AP)(AP)

With Tyrese Haliburton’s participation in doubt due to a calf strain, the side are already facing troubles on their home ground, reported CBS Sports. Game 6 of the NBA finals between Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder starts at 8:30 pm ET.

If Pacers manage to achieve victory in this fixture, the NBA finals will be extended to Game 7. If they lose, their dreams of a NBA win will go up in the dust. Ahead of Game 6, here are top five NBA players to watch out for:

Top 5 NBA players to watch: Indiana Pacers vs Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: The Canadian guard has been crowned the MVP of the NBA season. Winning the championship final would be another achievement for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Oklahoma City Thunder player has been phenomenal in the past few contests, scoring over 30 in four of the five matches against Pacers.

Jalen Williams: Coming up next is Gilgeous-Alexander’s Thunder teammate Jalen Williams. As per the NBA, Gilgeous-Alexander (32.4 points per game) and Williams (25.8 points per game) have combined for 58.2 points in the first five fixtures against Pacers in the NBA finals. They are now ranked 10th all-time for the most points per game. This puts the duo in the company of greats like Michael Jordan, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant.

Chet Holmgren: Another player who has strengthened Thunder’s roster in recent years, Chet Holmgren has been the primary center for his team versus Pacers. Holmgren has 10 or more rebounds in each of his last three matches in the NBA finals. This postseason, he averaged 8.8 boards 16.4 rebound chances per game, Sports Illustrated reported. In the NBA finals, this jumped to 9.6 rebounds per fixture on 17.0 chances.

Tyrese Haliburton: While Haliburton’s inclusion would be a “game-time decision,” as per NBC News, there is no doubt that his presence (or lack of it) could turn the tide of the match. Haliburton for his part has said that he will “do everything” in his power to play on Thursday. A lingering calf strain might impact his performance in the fixture if he does end up in the line-up. In the last game, he finished with just four points, six assists and seven rebounds while shooting 0/6 from the field in 34 minutes of playing time.

Pascal Siakam: In case Haliburton is unable to step up to the challenge, Siakam can emerge as the most important player for Pacers. In Game 5, he managed to finish with 33 combined points and assists, as per SportsGrid. With expectations high, there are chances that Pascal Siakam could manage to turn the tide for Pacers and extend the finals to Game 7.

FAQs:

1 When is Game 6 of the NBA finals?

The match starts at 8:30 pm ET on June 19.

2 Who is favored in the Indiana Pacers vs Oklahoma City Thunder Game 6?

The odds are in favor of Thunder with BetMGM giving the team a -6.5 spread.

3 Will Tyrese Haliburton play in Game 6 of the NBA finals 2025?

A calf strain has put doubts on whether the Indiana Pacers star will play in the game.