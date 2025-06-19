NBA Finals 2025: Indiana Pacers or Oklahoma City Thunder, who has advantage in Game 6?

The Oklahoma City Thunder, led by season MVP Gilgeous-Alexander, are just one win away from making franchise history as they head into Game 6 of the NBA finals against the Indiana Pacers on June 19. With the series at 3-2, the Thunder can clinch their first NBA Championship since the team’s relocation from Seattle in 2008, reported CBS. The NBA 2025 finals will commence at 8.30 pm ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse; the match will be broadcast live on ABC and streamed on Fubo. Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) in action against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) during the second quarter of game five of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Oklahoma City Thunder in command

The Oklahoma City Thunder claimed momentum with a dominant 120-109 victory in NBA Finals Game 5 and now look to finish the job on the road. NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to deliver elite playoff performances, averaging 30.4 points, 6.5 assists, and 5.4 rebounds.

Shai posted a 31-point double-double in NBA Game 5, while teammate Jalen Williams exploded for a playoff-high 40 points, adding six rebounds and four assists.

Oklahoma City entered as a 6.5-point favorite, per DraftKings, and have covered the spread in three of the last four games. A win tonight would cap off a remarkable 68-14 regular season and solidify Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP campaign with an NBA Finals crown.

Indiana Pacers face uphill battle

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers are facing a serious challenge, not just from the Thunder’s form, but also from injuries. Their star point guard, Tyrese Haliburton, is listed as questionable with a strained right calf, which he sustained during his underwhelming four-point performance in Game 5.

With or without Haliburton, Indiana will require standout performances from Pascal Siakam, who has been consistent in the series, and Myles Turner, who provides strength in the paint.

Even with the setbacks, the Pacers have shown toughness throughout the postseason—winning upsets over Milwaukee, Cleveland, and New York. But it's possible that Thursday could be the end of their campaign.

Thunder vs Pacers: Predictions and odds

The Oklahoma City Thunder enters the matchup as clear favorites with a -6.5 spread against the Indiana Pacers. Oddsmakers, according to another report, have set the total points line at 221.5, with predictions leaning toward the under.

The Thunder holds a strong position on the moneyline at -250, while the Pacers are the underdogs at +200. Based on current projections, the Thunder are expected to secure a 113–100 victory, maintaining their dominance and comfortably covering the spread.

With Haliburton’s health in doubt and OKC rolling, all signs point to the Thunder clinching the series 4-2 and lifting the Larry O'Brien Trophy on Indiana’s home court.

FAQs:

1 What time is Thunder vs Pacers Game 6?

The game starts at Thursday, June 19 at 8:30 pm ET.

2 Where is Game 6 being played?

The match will be held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana.

3 What channel is Game 6 on?

The game will be broadcast on ABC and will also be available via Fubo streaming services.

4 Who are Oklahoma City Thunder’s top performers?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams have been standout contributors throughout the series.