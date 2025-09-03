Marketa Vondrousova injury update: Aryna Sabalenka's sweet message for opponent after US Open walkover

Aryna Sabalenka posted a sweet message for her US Open rival, Marketa Vondrousova, after the 26-year-old was forced to retire in the quarterfinal because of an injury. The Czech star suffered a knee injury, organizers confirmed on Tuesday. Aryna Sabalenka reacts against Cristina Bucsa of Spain during their Women's Singles Fourth Round match(Getty Images via AFP)

Vondrousova, who won the 2023 Wimbledon, breezed past several high-profile opponents in the US Open, including seventh seed Jasmine Paolini and ninth seed Elena Rybakina. Her run, however, came to an end after she pulled up in practice earlier on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, a video showed Vondrousova bending over in pain after hitting a forehand. She had to leave the court in tears. "I tried my best to take the court today but during the warm-up I felt my knee again and after consultation with the tournament doctor decided not to risk aggravating the injury," she said.

"I appreciate all the support ... and apologise to the fans who were looking forward to the match. I had an amazing time here in New York and can't wait to be back next year."

Sabalenka, who got an easy walkover into the semis, posted a sweet message for Marketa.

“So sorry for Marketa after all she’s been through. She has been playing amazing tennis, and I know how badly this must hurt for her,” Sabalenka wrote in her Instagram story. “Take care of yourself and I hope you can recover quickly. Love Aryna.”

Marketa Vondrousova injury update

Tuesday marked another cruel blow for Vondrousova, who has endured long spells away from the tour due to shoulder problems, missing last year's US Open and January's Australian Open.

She was one of three Czech women to reach the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows.

Meanwhile, Sabalenka became only the third woman in the professional era to receive a walkover into a Grand Slam semi-final, joining Arantxa Sanchez Vicario (Australian Open 1992) and Fabiola Zuluaga (Australian Open 2004). She will face Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals.

(With Reuters inputs)