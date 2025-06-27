Masai Ujiri out as Raptors President: Where is he going next? Other NBA teams in play?

Masai Ujiri and the Toronto Raptors have parted ways. The 54-year-old, who had served as the vice chairman and president of basketball operations since 2016, was entering the final year of his current contract. However, ESPN cited sources to report that Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment and Ujiri came to a decision about him not continuing with the NBA franchise. Masai Ujiri and Toronto Raptors have parted ways(File photo/AP)

This comes a day after the conclusion of the 2025 NBA Draft. With Ujiri's contract set to expire in 2026, the timing of his exit has sparked speculation about his next move. While nothing is official as of now, we are exploring his potential next stops (if he continues to stay in the NBA).

Where is Masai Ujiri going next?

As of Friday, there is no confirmed destination has been announced for Ujiri. His departure, described as a mutual decision with MLSE, leaves him free to explore opportunities across the NBA and beyond. The former Raptors president might soon be approached by several teams, given his impressive CV.

Atlanta Hawks: In May 2025, NBA insider Marc Stein reported the Hawks’ interest in Ujiri for their vacant president of basketball operations role, following a front-office overhaul that saw Landry Fields replaced by Onsi Saleh as GM.

Washington Wizards: In 2021, the Wizards reportedly offered Ujiri up to $10 million annually with ownership equity, though he stayed with Toronto.

New York Knicks: The Knicks pursued Ujiri post-2019 championship, leveraging his prior stint as their assistant GM (2008-2010). Their current stability under Leon Rose makes such a move less likely.

Who is Masai Ujiri?

Masai Ujiri was born in Zaria, Nigeria, and is a renowned NBA executive who served as the Toronto Raptors’ Vice Chairman and President. He led the Raptors to their 2019 NBA championship, earning the 2013 NBA Executive of the Year award.

Ujiri, who also worked with the Denver Nuggets, founded Giants of Africa, promoting basketball and youth empowerment across Africa.