Matt Gogel golf gambling violation: What golfer said after receiving 6-month PGA Tour suspension

Matt Gogel has been handed a six-month suspension by the PGA Tour for violating its gambling policy, though the tour confirmed Wednesday that none of his bets were placed on tournaments in which he was competing.

Matt Gogel has been handed a six-month suspension by the PGA Tour. (AP Photo)

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The PGA Tour said Gogel wagered on golf competitions but did not bet on events where he was an active participant.

"Gogel placed bets on PGA TOUR competition but did not bet on tournaments in which he was a participant," the Tour tweeted on X. "Gogel is suspended from PGA TOUR sanctioned competition for six months," the statement further read.

His suspension officially began Sunday, Aug. 23, and will remain in effect through Feb. 22, 2027.

The PGA Tour also said Gogel fully cooperated with its investigation and disciplinary process.

"Gogel has cooperated fully with the TOUR throughout the process," the statement concluded.

Gogel calls wagers an honest mistake

Gogel acknowledged the suspension in a statement released through the PGA Tour and said he did not knowingly intend to violate the league's rules.

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{{^usCountry}} "In 2024 and 2025, I unknowingly violated the PGA Tour policy by placing small, recreational wagers on golf," Gogel said in a statement provided by the tour. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "In 2024 and 2025, I unknowingly violated the PGA Tour policy by placing small, recreational wagers on golf," Gogel said in a statement provided by the tour. {{/usCountry}}

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“I want to be clear that these wagers were not placed on regular PGA Tour events, PGA Tour Champions events or any tournament in which I participated,” he further mentioned.

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The tour did not reveal exactly which competitions were involved. Based on Gogel's comments, however, the wagers may have been connected to major championships.

Gogel’s PGA Tour career

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The 55-year-old turned professional in 1994 before earning his PGA Tour card in 1999 for the following season. He spent six years competing on the PGA Tour.

He became particularly remembered for his role in one of Tiger Woods' famous comebacks at the 2000 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Gogel shot a 40 on the back nine as Woods erased a seven-shot deficit over the final seven holes to claim his sixth consecutive victory.

Gogel later got his own memorable moment at Pebble Beach. Two years after that collapse, he returned to the course and won the tournament, securing the only PGA Tour title of his career.

From golf to broadcasting and back

After losing his PGA Tour card in 2006, Gogel moved into broadcasting. He worked as a golf commentator for both Golf Channel and CBS Sports before eventually returning to competitive golf.

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Once he turned 50, Gogel became eligible for the PGA Tour Champions and resumed playing professionally on the senior circuit.

His best finish in a major championship came at the 2001 U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 12th.