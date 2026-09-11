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Melbourne Cricket Ground capacity: Is MCG bigger than SoFi Stadium? Rams vs 49ers details

The Melbourne Cricket Ground capacity adds to the excitement as the Los Angeles Rams face the San Francisco 49ers in historic Melbourne.

Updated on: Sep 11, 2026, 06:45:56 IST
By Sehjal Gupta
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The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is holding more than 100,000 fans for the historic Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers matchup today. The stadium has an official capacity of 100,024, made up of about 95,000 seats and 5,000 standing spaces, according to the MCG.

Fans arrive ahead of the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on September 11, 2026. (Photo by Martin KEEP / AFP) (AFP)
Fans arrive ahead of the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on September 11, 2026. (Photo by Martin KEEP / AFP) (AFP)

The game marks the first-ever NFL regular-season game in Australia, giving the famous Melbourne venue a different kind of sporting event. The Week 1 matchup is being played on Friday, September 11, local time, with kickoff set for 10:35 am AEST.

Also Read: Rams vs 49ers halftime show: Who is performing in Australia today? Why were Jonas Brothers chosen?

Is Melbourne Cricket Ground bigger than SoFi Stadium?

The MCG is larger by its official capacity than SoFi Stadium's normal seating capacity. The Melbourne venue can hold 100,024 people, while SoFi Stadium, the home of the Los Angeles Rams, seats about 70,000 for regular events. SoFi Stadium can be expanded to hold up to 100,000 people for special events, putting its maximum capacity close to that of the MCG.

Here's the projected depth charts for the San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams Week 1 matchup:

San Francisco 49ers

Offense QB: Brock Purdy, Mac Jones, Kurtis Rourke

RB: Christian McCaffrey, Kaelon Black, Jordan James

FB: Kyle Juszczyk

WR (L/X): Mike Evans, Demarcus Robinson

WR (R/Z): Deebo Samuel Sr., Jordan Watkins

WR (S/slot): De’Zhaun Stribling, Jacob Cowing

TE: George Kittle, Jake Tonges, Luke Farrell

LT: Trent Williams, Enrique Cruz Jr.

LG: Carver Willis, Connor Colby

C: Jake Brendel, Jarrett Patterson

RG: Dominick Puni

RT: Colton McKivitz, Vederian Lowe

Defense LDE: Keion White, Khalid Kareem

LDT: Osa Odighizuwa, C.J. West

RDT: C.J. West / Gracen Halton (Alfred Collins out; James Thompson Jr. also in mix)

RDE: Nick Bosa, Romello Height

WLB: Dre Greenlaw, Garret Wallow

MLB: Fred Warner, Tatum Bethune

SLB: Jaden Dugger / Luke Gifford

LCB: Renardo Green, Jack Jones

RCB: Deommodore Lenoir, Ephesians Prysock

NB: Upton Stout

SS: Malik Mustapha, Marques Sigle, Ashtyn Davis

FS: Ji’Ayir Brown, Siran Neal

Special Teams K: Eddy Piñeiro

P: Corliss Waitman

LS: Jon Weeks

PR/KR: Jacob Cowing / Deebo Samuel Sr. (and others)

Los Angeles Rams

Offense QB: Matthew Stafford, Stetson Bennett, Ty Simpson

RB: Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, Ronnie Rivers

WR (L/X): Davante Adams, Konata Mumpfield

WR (R/Z): Puka Nacua, Tutu Atwell, CJ Daniels

WR (S/slot): Jordan Whittington, Xavier Smith

TE: Colby Parkinson, Tyler Higbee, Terrance Ferguson, Davis Allen, Max Klare

LT: Alaric Jackson, David Quessenberry

LG: Steve Avila, Bill Murray / Beaux Limmer

C: Coleman Shelton, Dylan McMahon

RG: Kevin Dotson, Beaux Limmer

RT: Warren McClendon Jr.

Defense (note: Aaron Donald out) DE: Braden Fiske (starting in place of Aaron Donald), Tyler Davis

NT: Poona Ford, Ty Hamilton

DT: Kobie Turner, Ty Hamilton / others

LOLB: Byron Young, Josaiah Stewart

LILB: Nate Landman, Shaun Dolac / Grant Stuard

RILB: Omar Speights, Grant Stuard

ROLB: Myles Garrett, Desjuan Johnson

LCB: Jaylen Watson, Emmanuel Forbes Jr.

RCB: Trent McDuffie

NB: Quentin Lake, Josh Wallace

SS: Kam Curl, Jaylen McCollough

FS: Kamren Kinchens, Tanner Ingle

Special Teams K: Harrison Mevis

P: Ethan Evans

LS: Joe Cardona

PR/KR: Xavier Smith / Jordan Whittington (and others)

Deep Dive

What is the official capacity of the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the Rams vs 49ers game?

The Melbourne Cricket Ground has an official capacity of 100,024, which includes approximately 95,000 seats and 5,000 standing spaces.

Why is Aaron Donald not playing in the Rams vs 49ers game despite coming out of retirement?

Aaron Donald is not playing because the Rams are taking a cautious approach in bringing him back slowly after his retirement, preferring not to rush him into action at age 35.

Are George Kittle and Nick Bosa playing in the Rams vs 49ers matchup?

Yes, both George Kittle and Nick Bosa are active and expected to play in the matchup against the Rams after recovering from their respective injuries.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sehjal Gupta

Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.

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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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