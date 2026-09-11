Rams vs 49ers halftime show: Who is performing in Australia today? Why were Jonas Brothers chosen?

The NFL confirmed Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas as the halftime performers at Melbourne Cricket Ground. The game will stream live on Netflix in the United States and on Seven Network in Australia.

The performance will be part of the league’s first regular-season game in Australia, making the show a key part of the NFL’s international push. The game starts at 8:35 pm ET on Thursday, September 10, or 10:35 am AEST on Friday, September 11.

The Jonas Brothers, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas will headline the NFL halftime show when the San Francisco 49ers face the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia.

What other performances are scheduled for the Rams vs 49ers NFL game in Australia?

What other performances are scheduled for the Rams vs 49ers NFL game in Australia?

Why were the Jonas Brothers chosen to perform at the NFL game in Melbourne?

Why were the Jonas Brothers chosen to perform at the NFL game in Melbourne?

What time is the halftime show featuring the Jonas Brothers during the NFL game in Australia?

What time is the halftime show featuring the Jonas Brothers during the NFL game in Australia?

The Melbourne show is the second halftime performance planned for the NFL’s 2026 international games. The league said the Jonas Brothers were chosen because their music reaches different generations and because they are global entertainers.

NFL senior director of global game presentation and entertainment Tim Tubito said: “The Jonas Brothers are global entertainers whose music connects across generations, making them the ideal artists to help us celebrate this historic game in Melbourne.”

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Why were Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas chosen for NFL Australia? The Jonas Brothers have sold more than 20 million albums, recorded 26 Billboard Hot 100 hits and had three straight No. 1 debuts on the Billboard 200, according to the NFL. Their broad audience also fits an international game designed to reach fans beyond Melbourne.

The brothers said in a statement to the NFL: “We couldn’t be more excited to perform at halftime during the NFL’s first-ever regular season game in Australia. Playing at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in front of such passionate Australian fans is an incredible honor. We can’t wait to be part of this historic moment and celebrate with everyone in the stadium and watching around the world.”

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What time will Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas perform? There is no official halftime start time. With kickoff set for 8:35 pm ET, the Jonas Brothers will perform after the first two quarters, but the exact time will depend on how long the opening half takes.

In Melbourne, the game begins at 10:35 am AEST on Friday, September 11. Netflix will carry the full game, including the halftime performance.