Why did Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley break up in 2022? Relationship timeline in focus after QB's shock claims

Among the veteran NFL players whose private lives have drawn unending interest is Aaron Rodgers. As the veteran quarterback looks to start his 22nd season in the league this weekend, his personal life is back in the discussion. Actor Shailene Woodley (L) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Roders dated from 2020 to 2022. (File Photos)

It is partly a surprise, too. Rogers recently revealed that he is married to Brittany. But the relationship, ongoing for several years before they tied the knot in early 2025, has rarely been in the public domain. There is little information about Brittani and she has never been seen with Rodgers.

The unusual wall of privacy that the quarterback has built around his relationship with his wife came after a high-profile separation of the 42-year-old from Hollywood actor Shailene Woodley. The veteran QB and the "Fault In Out Stars" actor dated for two years, from 2020 to 2022.

But it was the fallout of the relationship that became a subject of discussion in sports and entertainment tabloids alike, making it a spectacle like no other. And now, the tumultuous two-year relationship of Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers, which ended in a bitter, called-off engagement, is back in focus following a series of comments made by Rodgers about Shailene Woodley.

Also read: Aaron Rodgers reveals his 'biggest regret' about wife Brittani, opens up on Danica Patrick and Shailene Woodley

Aaron Rodgers Explosive Comments About Shailene Woodley Relationship Aaron Rodgers discussed his relationship with Shailene Woodley on the Not Just Football With Cam Heyward podcast Thursday. This is the first time the quarterback has shared his side of the story after Shailene Woodley said in a 2024 interview with Outside that the broken-off engagement left her with mental illness.

“I felt like I lost my soul, my self, my happiness, my joy,” she had said. “I really understood depression and anxiety and, like, complete soul detachment.”

Aaron Rodgers came down strong against Shailene Woodley's allegations with several scathing alleged revelations. “Her story is that I ruined her life and gave her a crazy depression because I left her,” Rodgers said.

But the actuality is, she told me that then she took off the ring by March. So I proposed in December, she took out the ring by March. And we had a couple of times where we tried to, you know, get reunited, and nothing ever happened.”

Rodgers also asked that after he proposed engagement and Shailene Woodley said yes, she allegedly asked Rodgers to hold it off for some time, as she had to engage in sexual intercourse with another person.

“I propose, and she says yes,” Rodgers said. “She maybe felt like she was forced to make a decision. She could have said no. “But not a couple days after that, she tells me, you know, ‘Before we get married I got to go f--- this guy.'"

Also read: Aaron Rodgers makes rare ‘mystery wife’ Brittani admission as fatherhood becomes part of his post-NFL plans

Aaron Rodgers-Shailene Woodley Relationship Timeline July 2020: Reports of a then-rumoured relationship between Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley first emerged. This was just after Aaron Rodgers had split from NASCAR driver Danica Patrick.

Late 2020: Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley became serious as they "jumped headfirst" into the relationship. They were already engaged when the relationship became public around December 2020 and January 2021.

February 3, 2021: Confirmation emerges from media outlets that Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are engaged. On February 6, while accepting the NFL MVP award, Rodgers revealed he got engaged. A couple of weeks later, Woodley confirmed it on Jilly Fallon's show. They were photographed multiple times subsequently.

February 2022: Reports of split first emerged. Earlier, reports said that Rogers, then at Green Bay, was finding it difficult to spend time together given that Woodley's work was based in Los Angeles.

Late February- March 2022: They reportedly attempted a reconciliation. Rodgers even posted an affectionate Instagram story for her amidst everything.

April 2022: Reports confirmed that Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have broken off their engagement.