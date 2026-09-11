Are George Kittle and Nick Bosa playing tonight vs Rams? Latest 49ers injury updates for NFL Week 1
George Kittle is returning after suffering a torn Achilles. Nick Bosa has also been cleared to play and is expected to suit up against the Rams.
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is set to return for the team’s Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. The game is a Thursday Night Football matchup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.
What happened to George Kittle?
George Kittle is returning after suffering a torn Achilles in the 49ers’ wild-card playoff win over the Philadelphia Eagles on January 11, 2026. He was limited in practice earlier this week but carries no game designation and is expected to play.
NFL insider Adam Schefter confirmed the update, writing: “After tearing his right Achilles tendon on January 11, and being listed as limited in practice this week, 49ers TE George Kittle is off the injury report and scheduled to return to play tonight in Australia against the Los Angeles, Rams.”
Is Nick Bosa playing today?
Deep Dive
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa has also been cleared to play and is expected to suit up against the Rams.
Bosa is returning from a torn ACL suffered in Week 3 of the 2025 season. He was limited in practices this week as the 49ers managed his workload, but team reports and coaches, including defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, have indicated that he will play.
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Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers (NFL Week 1, 2026)
Location and Time
Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne (East Melbourne), Australia
Date/Time: Thursday, September 10, 2026, at 8:35 p.m. ET / 5:35 p.m. PT (10:35 a.m. AEST / local time on Friday, September 11 in Melbourne).
When and Where to Watch
National streaming (US and most markets): Netflix (exclusive national stream).
Local over-the-air TV: KNBC (Los Angeles market) and NBC Bay Area (San Francisco Bay Area).
Broadcast team: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Luke Kuechly (analyst), with sideline reporters Tom Pelissero and MJ Acosta-Ruiz; former referee Terry McAulay as rules analyst.
Also available in Australia on Seven Network (and the full experience including entertainment). Coverage of the broader Netflix Gameday often starts earlier.
National Anthem
Australian singer Cody Simpson performs the Australian national anthem, followed by American rock band Infinity Song performing the US national anthem. The cast of the musical A Beautiful Noise is also scheduled for a “Sweet Caroline” performance during a game break.
Halftime Show
The Jonas Brothers (Nick, Joe, and Kevin) headline the halftime show.
Inactives / Injury Notes
Rams:
Out: Aaron Donald (rest/not traveling; returning from retirement but not available for Week 1).
49ers:
Out: Alfred Collins (DT, torn patellar tendon; season-ending).
Questionable: James Thompson Jr. (DT, hamstring).
Important players
Rams (key contributors expected available): QB Matthew Stafford, WR Puka Nacua, WR Davante Adams, RB Kyren Williams, OLB/DE Myles Garrett (debut)
49ers (key contributors expected available): QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey, TE George Kittle, DE Nick Bosa, WR Mike Evans (newcomer), LB Fred Warner
On-Field Officials (Referee Crew)
Referee: Alex Kemp
Umpire: Brandon Ellison
Down Judge: Mike Carr
Line Judge: Rusty Baynes
Back Judge: Scott Helverson
Field Judge: Sean Petty
Side Judge: Jim Quirk
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More