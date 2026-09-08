Cricket Australia confirms privatisation in Big Bash League, Melbourne Renegades up for sale

It's official! Cricket Australia on Tuesday announced a pathbreaking move, confirming that private investment would be allowed in the Big Bash League (BBL), and that the process would begin with the launch of a sale of the Melbourne Renegades. For years, Cricket Australia has been trying to shake up the sport in the country, and at last, the decision was announced to the public, with Pat Cummins and Ellyse Perry in attendance at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Cricket Australia on Tuesday confirmed privatisation in the Big Bash League (X Image)

Cricket Australia will now be inviting bids from private owners for the Renegades, and the plan is for the franchise to play the 2027-28 season under new ownership. With the BBL teams now open to owners from the outside, one might just see IPL owners making the latest pit stop Down Under.

Once the process for Renegades is completed, Cricket Australia will then consider taking the other clubs to market “under a self-determination model that gives each State member the ability to assess the optimal pathway for its own club and community.”

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"Beginning the sales process for the Renegades allows us to take the first step in a self-determination model for our members and represents a defining moment for the game. Importantly, CA and its members will maintain control over the most significant aspects of Australian Cricket operations, including international scheduling, player availability, the Big Bash League's salary caps, branding proposals, as well as the reserve price for a licence to operate that must be achieved, and approval of investors," Mike Baird, CA Chair, said in an official release.

In an official release, the board confirmed that the self-determination model was made keeping the best interests of Australian cricket in mind and privatisation is likely to enhance the funding for community, domestic and international pathways and elite cricket and also “protect the primacy of Test Cricket."

‘Long-term future’ The CA chair also added that the decision was taken to secure the long-term prospects of the game

“By opening the door to private investment in the Big Bash Leagues, Cricket Australia is taking a deliberate step to strengthen and secure the long-term future of the game, accelerate growth and ensure we can keep investing in community cricket and grassroots participation, domestic and international pathways and the elite level," he said.

“This is a significant decision that has involved an enormous amount of analysis, discussion and collaboration over many months. I’d like to thank all involved as we move to what we believe is the best way to secure cricket’s future in this country, strengthen the Big Bash and protect our standing on the global stage," he added.