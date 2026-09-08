BCCI revises India's U19 squad for Australia series after withdrawing Rohit Yadav due to age fraud

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the updated U19 squads for the upcoming ODI and multi-day series against Australia. The decision to revise the team was made after Rohit Yadav was withdrawn from both lineups due to age fraud. The Junior Cricket Committee named Saurashtra Cricket Association’s Aryan Savsani as Rohit Yadav’s replacement in India U19’s One-Day squad, while Haryana Cricket Association’s Tanmay Baloda was added to the Multi-Day squad. The BCCI on Tuesday revised India's U19 squad for the upcoming series against Australia. (@ImTanujSingh/x.com)

“Rohit, who was named in India’s U19 squads for the upcoming fixtures against Australia U19 at Rajkot and Ahmedabad, has been withdrawn from the squad due to age discrepancies,” the BCCI said in an official release.

Earlier, Sportstar had reported that Rohit, who plays for Bengal, was banned for two years by the Indian board over discrepancies in his age records. The move had come just months after he entered the junior national side. However, the BCCI release did not mention the ban.

Also Read: BCCI cracks down: India Under-19 legspinner banned for two years for age fraud

Rohit had earlier travelled to Sri Lanka with the U19 side and was then picked for the upcoming assignment against Australia. A leg-spinner, Rohit claimed six wickets in the Youth Test against Sri Lanka U-19, and this was enough for him to get the nod for the contest against Australia.

However, Sportstar reported discrepancies in his Aadhaar records during an age-verification exercise.

The records showed multiple changes to his date of birth over the years. The same Sportstar report stated that when Rohit registered with the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) in 2014, his date of birth was mentioned as July 7, 2007. However, in a 2017 Aadhaar update, his year of birth was subsequently changed to 2006, and another update in 2020 continued to show 2006.

The date of birth was once again changed in 2021, this time to 2009. The address also underwent several changes, going from Uttar Pradesh to Howrah, with later records listing Liluah.

Check out the full squads India U19’s updated squad for One-Day matches: Lakshya Raichandani (C), Yashbardhan Chauhan (VC), Rajat Baghel (WK), Aaryavir Sehwag, V.K. Vineet, Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid (WK), V. Yashveer, Shavin Vinodh, Mohit Ulva, Chigurupati Venkata, Kavya Patel, Aryan Savsani

India U19’s updated squad for Multi-Day fixtures: Yashbardhan Chauhan (C), Lakshya Raichandani (VC), Sagar Virk, Kushagra Ojha, Manal Chauhan, Kush Patel, Manav Krishna (WK), Abhipray Biswas (WK), Ishan Om, Ayaan Akram, Pranav Ragavendra, Priyanshu Singh, Mohit Ulva, Aryan Yadav, Tanmay Baloda.