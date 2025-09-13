CHICAGO — Michael Soroka is on his way back to the Chicago Cubs after being sidelined by a shoulder strain. Michael Soroka nears return to the Cubs after rehabbing his shoulder injury

Soroka pitched 2 1/3 innings of one-run ball in a rehab appearance with Triple-A Iowa on Thursday. His fastball was clocked as high as 96.6 mph — a significant improvement on his velocity right before his injury.

“He'll be activated with us for his next outing,” manager Craig Counsell said before Friday's 6-4 victory over Tampa Bay. “We'll see on the date right now.”

Soroka was acquired in a trade deadline deal with Washington. The right-hander started on Aug. 4 against Cincinnati and pitched two innings in his first appearance with Chicago before departing with his shoulder issue.

The 28-year-old Soroka is 3-8 with a 4.86 ERA in 17 starts this season, but he could work out of the bullpen when he returns to the NL wild-card leaders.

Daniel Palencia played catch before the series opener against the Rays, and Counsell said he had a good day. The 25-year-old closer was placed on the 15-day injured list on Monday with a right shoulder strain.

“So we will move forward tomorrow with more catch, maybe a little higher intensity,” Counsell said.

Palencia is 1-6 with a 3.00 ERA and a career-high 22 saves in 51 innings over 52 appearances this year. He pitched a total of 43 innings in 37 games over his first two years in the majors.

The Cubs also have All-Star right fielder Kyle Tucker on the IL with a left calf strain. Counsell said he doesn't think Tucker will be ready to be activated when he is eligible to return on Tuesday.

“I think the symptomatic stuff is the running right now,” Counsell said. “So we’re on a bike. We’re hitting still, throwing. We’re hoping to have a weekend of kind of no symptoms doing any of that. And that’ll lead us back onto the field. And to the running and then go from there.”

Cubs slugger Seiya Suzuki rested during the victory over the Rays because of an illness. Rookie Moisés Ballesteros replaced Suzuki as the designated hitter and finished with two hits, including a tiebreaking triple.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.