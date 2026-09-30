Mike Jackson injury update: What happened to Panthers CB? When will he return? Latest status and timeline

The Carolina Panthers return to their home turf on Sunday night after their season opener against the Chicago Bears in Charlotte turned into a high-scoring affair that ended in defeat.

Mike Jackson has been placed on injured reserve. (Getty Images via AFP)

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The Panthers will face the Detroit Lions in Week 4 as they look to secure their first home win of the season. However, injuries have created several challenges for Carolina, leaving some starting-position players unavailable for the matchup.

What happened to Mike Jackson?

The Carolina Panthers have suffered a significant setback in Week 3 against Cleveland Browns, with the team confirming Wednesday that starting cornerback Mike Jackson has been placed on injured reserve.

Jackson picked up a groin issue in the Panthers’ Week 3 defeat to the Cleveland Browns, which will keep him on the sidelines for a minimum of four weeks.

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{{^usCountry}} His potential return, however, remains a major question for the Panthers and their fans. When is Jackson likely to return? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His potential return, however, remains a major question for the Panthers and their fans. When is Jackson likely to return? {{/usCountry}}

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According to ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, Carolina is hoping to have the eighth-year defender back later in the season. "Panthers hoping to get Mike Jackson back some time in November," Fowler posted on Wednesday after Jackson’s placement on injured reserve was confirmed.

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Jackson was forced out of Sunday’s matchup during the opening quarter and was unable to get back on the field. Rookie Will Lee III, a 2026 fourth-round selection, stepped in to fill his role.

Carolina and coach Dave Canales are expected to offer more information on Jackson after Wednesday’s practice.

Jaycee Horn faces bigger concern

Jaycee Horn has also been placed on injured reserve, further weakening Carolina’s cornerback unit and leaving the Panthers without both of their regular starters.

Horn’s injury is particularly concerning given its potential severity. The 26-year-old is dealing with a quad issue that head coach Dave Canales described as "significant."

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Reports indicate that Horn suffered a tear that could keep him sidelined for the rest of the season. If that timeline holds, Carolina would be without one of its key defensive contributors for a considerable stretch.

Panthers face cornerback depth issue

With both Jackson and Horn sidelined, Carolina’s available cornerback options now include Chau Smith-Wade, Akayleb Evans and rookie Will Lee III. The injuries leave Canales with a difficult roster situation to navigate heading into the coming weeks.