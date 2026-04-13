Mike Vrabel caught in embarassing moment amid Dianna Russini photo leak controversy

Mike Vrabel has disappointed several of his fans amid the Dianna Russini photo leak controversy. It was recently announced that the New England Patriots coach will not participate in Monday’s scheduled media availability, a move that fans think is ‘embarassing’. Some even said on social media that Vrabel is simply avoiding any questions about his alleged ties to The Athletic's Russini.

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

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This comes as Russini is facing an internal investigation by The Athletic after photos showing her ‘holding hands’ with Vrabel in an Arizona hotel appeared on PageSix. As per The New York Times, the sports news platform is examining the NFL reporter's conduct and her professional relationship with Vrabel.

A source familiar with the inquiry said the review is focused on ‘the nature of Ms. Russini’s relationship with Mr. Vrabel’, as well as her coverage. Russini has been temporarily taken off reporting duties while the investigation continues. However, there is no official statement on this.

PageSix published seven photos last week showing Russini and Vrabel together at Ambiente Sedona. They were reportedly seen holding hands, hugging, and spending time poolside. Both individuals have denied any inappropriate relationship. Addressing the images, Vrabel said, "These photos show a completely innocent interaction, and any suggestion otherwise is laughable. This doesn’t deserve any further response."

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{{^usCountry}} Russini also pushed back on the narrative surrounding the photos, stating, "The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day. Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Russini also pushed back on the narrative surrounding the photos, stating, "The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day. Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Athletic’s editorial leadership has also publicly defended her. Executive editor Steven Ginsberg said, “These photos are misleading and lack essential context. These were public interactions in front of many people. Dianna is a premier journalist covering the NFL, and we’re proud to have her at The Athletic.” Mike Vrabel's latest move {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Athletic’s editorial leadership has also publicly defended her. Executive editor Steven Ginsberg said, “These photos are misleading and lack essential context. These were public interactions in front of many people. Dianna is a premier journalist covering the NFL, and we’re proud to have her at The Athletic.” Mike Vrabel's latest move {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Mike Reiss of ESPN, Vrabel will not take part in the Monday presser.Instead, Patriots executive Eliot Wolf is expected to lead the session. Some fans slammed the move as evasive, even if it was not originally planned as part of the schedule. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Mike Reiss of ESPN, Vrabel will not take part in the Monday presser.Instead, Patriots executive Eliot Wolf is expected to lead the session. Some fans slammed the move as evasive, even if it was not originally planned as part of the schedule. {{/usCountry}}

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“Wouldn’t call it cowardly because you have to think about the team right now. But more strategic. You don’t want to take away from the concentration of the coaches, scouts, the kids they’re drafting. He can address it days after the draft when it’s settled,” one fan wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“So what’s next? Is he going to coach from the press box as well so the cameras can’t focus on him during games. I had more respect for him before this,” another one tweeted

“Gonna be real interesting to watch ESPN try and cover this without mentioning Russini. At what point does it become misreporting if they fail to address the link. Are they really gonna go ask eachother why Vrabel might be missing it and answer with a ‘no idea,'” a third person added.

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Russini, 43, joined The Athletic in 2023 after a high-profile stint at ESPN, where she worked as an NFL analyst and reporter. Vrabel, 50, recently led the Patriots to the 2026 Super Bowl, where they fell to the Seattle Seahawks 29-13. Both of them are married and have children.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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