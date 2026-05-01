As Mike Vrabel decides on resignation, Patriots eye Super Bowl-winning coach

Mike Vrabel might take a call on his future with the New England Patriots soon. Several NFL analysts are speculating about a possible resignation in the wake of the bombshell photo leak involving the coach and reporter Dianna Russini. Although Robert Kraft and co are publicly standing behind Vrabel, reports suggest the organization is quietly preparing contingency plans in case the situation escalates further heading into the 2026 season.

Patriots still backing Vrabel publicly

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel speaks during an NFL football press conference(AP)

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According to the Daily Mail, New England ownership currently has no plans to part ways with Vrabel despite mounting scrutiny tied to his personal life.

“The Krafts are extremely loyal and have no intention of firing Mike, nor do they want to see him quit over all this drama,” the publication noted.

Why pressure around Vrabel is increasing

The controversy surrounding Vrabel exploded after multiple photos surfaced linking him to Russini in social settings, including images from Sedona and other outings that quickly spread online.

Reports suggest the steady stream of leaks and headlines has created discomfort inside the Patriots organization. Despite the growing noise, Vrabel has continued carrying out his duties at Gillette Stadium. He, however, skipped a couple of days of the NFL Draft. He and his wife, Jen, were seeking counselling.

Resignation rumors gaining momentum

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{{^usCountry}} What initially began as fan speculation has now reportedly evolved into broader conversations among league insiders about whether Vrabel could eventually decide to step away. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What initially began as fan speculation has now reportedly evolved into broader conversations among league insiders about whether Vrabel could eventually decide to step away. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Reports suggest Patriots leadership is evaluating all possible outcomes, recognizing that prolonged controversy surrounding the head coach could overshadow preparations for the upcoming campaign. Mike Tomlin emerges as Patriots contingency option {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reports suggest Patriots leadership is evaluating all possible outcomes, recognizing that prolonged controversy surrounding the head coach could overshadow preparations for the upcoming campaign. Mike Tomlin emerges as Patriots contingency option {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As speculation around Vrabel’s future intensifies, another major NFL name has surfaced in connection with the Patriots. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As speculation around Vrabel’s future intensifies, another major NFL name has surfaced in connection with the Patriots. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to reports, Mike Tomlin has emerged as the organization’s preferred contingency option if Vrabel steps down. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to reports, Mike Tomlin has emerged as the organization’s preferred contingency option if Vrabel steps down. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “But if these upcoming few months go haywire, and if they are put in a situation of no return, either with the team not doing well or the drama of Mike’s family issues taking over and forcing a decision on Mike’s coaching future, the one person that they would seek to replace him would be Mike Tomlin,” the report added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “But if these upcoming few months go haywire, and if they are put in a situation of no return, either with the team not doing well or the drama of Mike’s family issues taking over and forcing a decision on Mike’s coaching future, the one person that they would seek to replace him would be Mike Tomlin,” the report added. {{/usCountry}}

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Tomlin stepped away from the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier in 2026 after an extraordinary 19-year run that included a Super Bowl title and no losing seasons. He later joined NBC’s Football Night in America as a broadcaster.

Why Tomlin appeals to New England

The Patriots are reportedly seeking stability and proven leadership rather than a first-time or inexperienced replacement candidate.

However, complications remain. Reports indicate the Steelers still hold Tomlin’s coaching rights through 2027, meaning any move would likely require compensation if he were to return to coaching before that period expires.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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