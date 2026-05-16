‘Mike Vrabel, Dianna Russini affair not unique’: NFL legend hints at big expose after schedule day

A former NFL star admitted this week that a Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini like situation ‘keeps happening all the time’, further adding that fans should not take this ‘too seriously’. This comes weeks after PageSix first published photos of the Patriots coach and NFL reporter holding hands and hugging at a Sedona, Arizona resort. Publications later found pictures of the two in a New York club and on a cruise. Witnesses even said that they were spotted ‘kissing’.

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel speaks to reporters at the NFL football annual meetings, Tuesday, March 31, 2026, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(AP)

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Both Vrabel and Russini are married, separately, with children.

Chad Johnson weighs in

As Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini faced criticism, Cincinnati Bengals legend Chad Johnson, popularly known as Ochocinco, suggested that scandals involving relationships and personal drama are far more common in professional football than many fans realize.

“We’ve been in this lifestyle so much, we’ve seen so many situations, so many cases, even some that weren’t made public or we knew about it behind closed doors,” Johnson said while discussing the controversy.

“But we’ve situations like this so much, so often. To others, the regular folk are like, ‘Oh My God, what is going on? This needs to be talked about.’ And I’m thinking like it’s normal.”

Mike Vrabel not in the firing line

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{{^usCountry}} Johnson made it clear he believes many people within football circles do not view the situation as shocking. He even revealed that some fans criticized him for not spending more time discussing the scandal publicly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Johnson made it clear he believes many people within football circles do not view the situation as shocking. He even revealed that some fans criticized him for not spending more time discussing the scandal publicly. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Someone was mad at me because we didn’t talk about it on the podcast,” Johnson said, describing the controversy as “huge” in the eyes of fans. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Someone was mad at me because we didn’t talk about it on the podcast,” Johnson said, describing the controversy as “huge” in the eyes of fans. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “No, it’s not. This s**t happens all the time.” Asante Samuel also weighed in {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “No, it’s not. This s**t happens all the time.” Asante Samuel also weighed in {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Johnson is not the only former NFL player to downplay the controversy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Johnson is not the only former NFL player to downplay the controversy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier this offseason, former Super Bowl champion Asante Samuel also addressed the situation and implied that similar arrangements or understandings are not unusual in professional sports environments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier this offseason, former Super Bowl champion Asante Samuel also addressed the situation and implied that similar arrangements or understandings are not unusual in professional sports environments. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “It’s all about understanding,” Samuel said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It’s all about understanding,” Samuel said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Don’t show it in my face. Don’t let the public know what’s going on. When the public gets a hold of anything that they think can go viral, man, your a** is grass.” NFL appears unlikely to intervene {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Don’t show it in my face. Don’t let the public know what’s going on. When the public gets a hold of anything that they think can go viral, man, your a** is grass.” NFL appears unlikely to intervene {{/usCountry}}

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Despite the nonstop attention surrounding the story, there has been no indication that the NFL plans to formally investigate the matter.

Reports have also suggested the league did not object to teams referencing the controversy in schedule release videos this offseason.

The Los Angeles Chargers became the only franchise to make a direct reference to the Vrabel-Russini situation in their viral schedule release content.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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