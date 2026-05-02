Mike Vrabel, wife Jen take final call on divorce amid Dianna Russini saga; Patriots boss needs more time

Mike Vrabel and his wife, Jen Vrabel, seem to have taken a crucial marriage call weeks after the Dianna Russini photo saga first made the headlines. PageSix and TMZ published several photos of the New England Patriots coach and NFL reporter, even some showing them in close proximity, holding hands and in a hot tub at a Sedona, Arizona resort. PageSix cited witnesses to report that they were seen kissing at a New York City bar back in 2020.

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While Russini resigned from her post at The Athletic, the Patriots have publicly backed Vrabel. Both of them, married with kids, have denied any wrongdoing - quashing reports about an affair.

Jen Vrabel's call on divorce

Meanwhile, TMZ reported that Mike Vrabel's wife was recently spotted at an airport still wearing her wedding ring - a sign that she wants to continue working on her marriage.

The Daily Mail cited a source to report that the Vrabels are continuing their marriage counselling.

“There happens to be so many emotions going through him right now that for whatever counseling he is taking part in will be a continued situation for the foreseeable future. All of this is not going to be fixed overnight. He has to get on the right page with himself, and everyone involved, and that is easier said than done, and we are currently on the bottom of that mountain," the source noted.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “He has a lot of climbing to do to get to the top of the mountain and on level footing. He’s hoping that the saying time heals all wounds is true. He’s resting his beliefs on that right now and drowning himself in work.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He has a lot of climbing to do to get to the top of the mountain and on level footing. He’s hoping that the saying time heals all wounds is true. He’s resting his beliefs on that right now and drowning himself in work.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} As per the publication, Vrabel feels terrible for Russini. Mike Vrabel takes Patriots decision {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per the publication, Vrabel feels terrible for Russini. Mike Vrabel takes Patriots decision {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Robert Kraft and co are fully behind the coach and are not considering firing him at the moment, even though Mike Tomlin was proposed as a legitimate option. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Robert Kraft and co are fully behind the coach and are not considering firing him at the moment, even though Mike Tomlin was proposed as a legitimate option. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The Krafts are extremely loyal and have no intention of firing Mike, nor do they want to see him quit over all this drama,” the Mail added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The Krafts are extremely loyal and have no intention of firing Mike, nor do they want to see him quit over all this drama,” the Mail added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “That is a situation that they don’t even want to consider after initial thoughts. The Krafts will ride it out with Mike Vrabel till the wheels fall off. They are very much interested in putting all of this in the rearview.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “That is a situation that they don’t even want to consider after initial thoughts. The Krafts will ride it out with Mike Vrabel till the wheels fall off. They are very much interested in putting all of this in the rearview.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

However, Vrabel needs some time off. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that he returned to Foxborough to resume his duties after missing the third day of the NFL Draft. CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones added that the coach is ecpected to step away from the team again.

“It was never the plan for Mike Vrabel to attend one day of therapy and not go back. It is a process,” Jones wrote. “He was gone Saturday. He’s back with the team now. He will be gone and return again in the future.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON