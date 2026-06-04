Mitchell Robinson not only playing, set to be Knicks' X-factor vs Spurs in Game 1: Insider

The New York Knicks will kick off what could be a historic series for them today. Mike Brown and co are chasing their first championship since 1973 when they face a Victor Wembanyama-led San Antonio Spurs team. However, a lot of their success over the next week will depend on one key player - Mitchell Robinson, who underwent surgery to repair a fractured fifth metacarpal in his right hand. Mitchell Robinson #23 of the New York Knicks watches practice at 2026 NBA Finals (Getty Images via AFP)

Will Mitchell Robinson play in Game 1? ESPN insiders Brian Windhorst and Shams Charania have both indicated that the Knicks center is expected to suit up. “Obviously, it is a significant injury, but he is expected to try to play,” Windhorst said.

Charania later reported that Robinson is expected to be available for Game 1 despite being listed as questionable. The veteran center fully participated in practice on Tuesday while wearing a protective wrap on his shooting hand and wrist, offering another encouraging sign for New York.

Why Robinson matters against Wembanyama Stopping Wembanyama is impossible for most teams. Containing him is the goal. That is where Robinson becomes critical for the Knicks. His rebounding, rim protection and physical presence provide New York with another option alongside Karl-Anthony Towns in the frontcourt.

“He’s only averaging 14 minutes in the playoffs. That said, against Victor Wembanyama, so to speak, you need all hands,” Windhorst explained.

Robinson has averaged 5.3 points and 5.5 rebounds in just 14.2 minutes per game during the postseason while converting an impressive 73.7% of his field-goal attempts.

His ability to absorb fouls and provide defensive resistance allows Towns to stay aggressive offensively without constantly worrying about foul trouble.

Zach Lowe sees Robinson as potential X-factor ESPN analyst Zach Lowe believes Robinson's influence could extend well beyond defense. Speaking on The Zach Lowe Show, Lowe pointed to Robinson's elite offensive rebounding as an area that could force San Antonio to adjust how aggressively Wembanyama protects the rim.

“There will be five shots a game where he doesn't go for it because he's scared of that guy of five shots he goes for, maybe doesn't get, and that guy punishes him,” Lowe said. “Mitchell Robinson is the single best offensive rebounder in the entire NBA.”

Lowe went even further when discussing Robinson's potential impact on the outcome of the Finals.

“I don't think it's an exaggeration to say it might swing my pick,” The NBA insider said about the threat the center poses for rebounds, alley oops, and other offense that can come off of those actions. “It might swing the entire Finals, whether Mitchell Robinson can play and play effectively with this injury.”

Knicks may use multiple defenders on Wemby While Robinson and Towns will spend time defending the Spurs superstar, New York is expected to throw several different looks at Wembanyama. During the regular season, OG Anunoby frequently took on the challenge despite giving up significant height. His lower-body strength and physicality helped push larger players away from preferred spots on the floor.

The Knicks are unlikely to rely on any single defender. Instead, Robinson's role could be to provide physical minutes, protect the glass and limit second-chance opportunities whenever Wembanyama is on the floor.

Championship hopes could depend on his effectiveness

The Knicks enter the Finals after dominant playoff series wins over Philadelphia and Cleveland, but the Spurs present a completely different challenge.

San Antonio finished the regular season with 62 wins and eliminated defending champion Oklahoma City to reach the Finals. With Wembanyama anchoring both ends of the floor, New York will need every available contributor.