Myles Garrett at Rams could be a nightmare for NFL rivals due to this key stat, expert reveals

The Los Angeles Rams have rapidly emerged as the leading Super Bowl LXI contenders following reports Monday that Myles Garrett is on his way from the Cleveland Browns.

The proposed deal would reportedly send Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Jared Verse and a package of draft picks.(Reuters)

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The proposed deal would reportedly send 30-year-old star to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Jared Verse and a package of draft picks.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Cleveland Browns would receive a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round selection, and a 2029 third-round pick as part of the compensation.

The NFL insider later added that Myles Garrett is one of the few players in the league with a no-trade clause in his contract.

Garrett is reportedly willing to waive that protection to facilitate a move to the Los Angeles Rams, while retaining a similar no-trade clause in his new deal with the franchise.

The biggest fear after Garrett-to-Rams trade

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{{^usCountry}} In what would rank among the biggest defensive-player trades in NFL history, the move has every reason to put the rest of the league on alert, particularly teams with Super Bowl aspirations heading into next season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In what would rank among the biggest defensive-player trades in NFL history, the move has every reason to put the rest of the league on alert, particularly teams with Super Bowl aspirations heading into next season. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} NFL journalist Ari Meirov was quick to point out what may be the most intimidating aspect of a potential Myles Garrett move to the Los Angeles Rams after reports of the blockbuster trade surfaced. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NFL journalist Ari Meirov was quick to point out what may be the most intimidating aspect of a potential Myles Garrett move to the Los Angeles Rams after reports of the blockbuster trade surfaced. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “A lot of Garrett’s production — including his NFL-record 23 sacks last season — came while playing on a team that was frequently trailing,” Meirov wrote on his X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A lot of Garrett’s production — including his NFL-record 23 sacks last season — came while playing on a team that was frequently trailing,” Meirov wrote on his X. {{/usCountry}}

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He later expanded on that point, noting that the prospect of Myles Garrett playing for a Los Angeles Rams squad expected to hold leads more frequently is a frightening scenario for the rest of the NFL.

“The thought of Garrett on a Rams team that should be playing with leads a lot more often is a scary one for the rest of the NFL,” he explained.

Trade reports reshape Super Bowl LXI outlook

The early response from sportsbooks seems to support Meirov's view, as speculation surrounding Garrett's arrival in Los Angeles has already influenced Super Bowl odds.

The Los Angeles Rams were already listed as the favorites to win Super Bowl LXI at +700 earlier in the day, but reports of the Myles Garrett trade further strengthened their position.

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Their odds improved to +600 on FanDuel Sportsbook, solidifying Los Angeles at the top of the board.

The reigning champion Seattle Seahawks and the Buffalo Bills followed at +1,000, while the Baltimore Ravens (+1,100) and New England Patriots (+1,600) rounded out the leading contenders.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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