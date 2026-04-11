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NASA’s reply to Kelce’s old tweet goes viral: ‘It’s been a long time coming’

Travis Kelce's 2010 tweet about the moon resurfaced after NASA responded with a playful nod to Taylor Swift.

Updated on: Apr 11, 2026 04:01 pm IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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A years-old post by Travis Kelce has resurfaced online after NASA responded with a playful message, drawing attention on social media.

NASA replied directly to the resurfaced tweet with a nod to Taylor Swift, quoting lyrics from her song Miss Americana.(Getty Images via AFP)

The interaction unfolded on X, where NASA revisited a tweet originally shared by Kelce in 2010, linking it to its ongoing Artemis II developments.

Old tweet

Kelce’s original post captured a casual moment from his early social media days. “The moon looks crazy tonight… Imma chill out here… visualize my success…” he wrote.

The tweet, which had largely gone unnoticed at the time, resurfaced as NASA marked progress in its Artemis II mission, bringing renewed attention to the post.

NASA’s Swift-inspired reply goes viral

NASA replied directly to the resurfaced tweet with a nod to Taylor Swift, quoting lyrics from her song Miss Americana.

“It’s been a long time coming…” the agency wrote, alongside a moon emoji.

The response gained traction online, with users sharing and reacting to the unexpected crossover between sports, music and space.

The renewed attention also comes amid Kelce’s high-profile relationship with Swift, which has drawn continued public interest.

NASA’s reply coincided with milestones in the Artemis II mission, which aims to advance human space exploration beyond Earth’s orbit.

 
taylor swift social media nasa sports us celebrities
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