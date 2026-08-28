Why is Yankees vs Astros delayed? When will MLB clash start? Insider provides update

The New York Yankees are set to face the Houston Astros on Thursday in the final game of their three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

The New York Yankees are set to face the Houston Astros on Thursday in the final game of their three-game series at Yankee Stadium. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The matchup was originally scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. ET, but fans were informed of a slight delay shortly before the scheduled first pitch.

When will Yankees vs Astros start?

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Yankees reporter and MLB insider Bryan Hoch posted an update on X more than 30 minutes before the original start time, announcing the change.

"Assistant to the traveling secretary George Costanza just stopped by to tell everyone that tonight's Yankees game will begin at 7:15 p.m. Pass it on," Hoch tweeted on X.

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{{^usCountry}} As a result, Thursday's Yankees-Astros game will get underway at 7:15 p.m. ET, pushing the start time back by 10 minutes. Why is Yankees vs Astros delayed? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As a result, Thursday's Yankees-Astros game will get underway at 7:15 p.m. ET, pushing the start time back by 10 minutes. Why is Yankees vs Astros delayed? {{/usCountry}}

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Rain disrupted action across New York on Thursday, first causing a suspension at the U.S. Open in Queens before showers also delayed the Astros-Yankees series finale at Yankee Stadium.

Around 6:30 p.m., the grounds crew began clearing the weather cover from the infield as conditions started to improve.

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Sports meteorologist Kevin Roth also offered an encouraging update on social media, noting that the skies were clearing quickly.

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“As good of an outcome as you could’ve hoped for in both NY games. (Yankees and Mets, both at home.) I expect they both play clean.”

The threat of rain had been apparent well before the scheduled 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

Rain threat remains in Bronx

RotoWire had placed the likelihood of precipitation at 51% around game time, while winds were expected to reach 10 mph from right to left and temperatures to hover around 77 degrees.

Weather concerns remained in place for the Bronx, with a Flood Watch extending through 11 p.m.

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Forecasters had projected a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day, dropping to about 40% overnight.

With dewpoints around 68 degrees, conditions remained favorable for potentially heavy rainfall if storms developed again near game time.