NFL app and NFL RedZone down for many users during Sunday afternoon games; 'refund my subscription'

Thousands of the viewers who tuned into the NFL Red Zone stream to catch all nine NFL games that kicked off at 1pm EDT Sunday afternoon. Many reported that the NFL app was down; some said that the audio on NFL Red Zone was lagging; and for some, the NFL Red Zone stream was not loading.

Footballs are shown before an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

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Down Detector, a platform that tracks such outages based on users' reports, showed hundreds of viewers reporting problems with the NFL stream Sunday afternoon. As of now, nearly 1500 users have reported issues with the NFL app on the platform.

On Down Detector, 68% of the users reported issues with the app, 20% with the video streaming and 9% with the live channel. Below is a graph from Down Detector showing the reported outages in the last 24 hours. It shows a spike in report around 1pm ET, just as the first series of NFL games on Sunday afternoon.

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{{^usCountry}} The outage peaked around 1:26pm EDT with 1015 reports. After that, the number of reports fell to around 650 by 1:40pm ET. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The outage peaked around 1:26pm EDT with 1015 reports. After that, the number of reports fell to around 650 by 1:40pm ET. {{/usCountry}}

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More than 1000 users reported issues with the NFL app just as the 1pm ET NFL games started Sunday.

Users Express Frustration On Social Media

Hundreds of viewers also took to social media to report the issues they are facing.

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“NFL Plus Redzone not working again on web. We all need full refunds it’s 3 weeks in a row,” wrote one.

“SkySports NFL Are we really going 3 for 3 in issues with Red Zone? Fix your audio you incompetent grifters,” another wrote.

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“So is everyone’s else NFL Red Zone not working??? What is happening!!! My God not again,” added one.

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“First real RedZone watch of the year, and these guys couldn’t fix these sound issues for 15 minutes,” wrote one.

“NFL on DAZN audio on red zone is ass, fix it up pls i don’t pay £22 a month for just straight dogshit audio,” said one from the UK.

“You can't be serious with Red Zone's audio being multiple plays behind for a second straight week. Figure it out NFL” said one.