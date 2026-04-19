NFL faces serious allegations over Dianna Russini-Mike Vrabel photo leak saga

The NFL has decided not to investigate Mike Vrabel following the controversy surrounding photos with Dianna Russini. A league spokesman confirmed the decision, even as questions were raised about the league’s personal conduct policy, which states: "players, coaches and executives are required to avoid conduct detrimental to the integrity of and public confidence in the National Football League.”

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel speaks to reporters at the NFL football annual meetings(AP)

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Vrabel and Russini, both married, had earlier issued statements downplaying the nature of the images.

ESPN report fuels fresh controversy

The situation intensified after an ESPN report detailed how Russini, Vrabel and executives at The Athletic reacted to the fallout.

“In the days leading up to and following the Post’s report, Russini, Vrabel and executives from The Athletic, which is owned by the New York Times, scrambled to respond to an explosive story that raised questions about the relationship between one of the most high-profile reporters in the NFL and the coach of a flagship NFL franchise, according to interviews with a dozen people with knowledge of how the last week transpired, who spoke to ESPN on the condition of anonymity.”

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{{^usCountry}} The report also revealed that the New York Post had approached Russini and her employer before publishing the photos. Claims ESPN tried to limit reach of story {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report also revealed that the New York Post had approached Russini and her employer before publishing the photos. Claims ESPN tried to limit reach of story {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The handling of that report has now sparked a separate wave of allegations online, with some users claiming the network deliberately limited its visibility. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The handling of that report has now sparked a separate wave of allegations online, with some users claiming the network deliberately limited its visibility. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “They had Ben with 8.5 k followers share the story with no retweet from their million follower account,” one user wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. “The NFL is paying ESPN to hide the story. This could be a HUGE tampering scandal,” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “They had Ben with 8.5 k followers share the story with no retweet from their million follower account,” one user wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. “The NFL is paying ESPN to hide the story. This could be a HUGE tampering scandal,” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “On a Friday after 5 EST at that,” another user commented. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “On a Friday after 5 EST at that,” another user commented. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “A lot of people, especially the patriots fan base will say Eagles fans are psycho, but this is really suspect AF just saying,” another wrote. Fallout forces Russini exit {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A lot of people, especially the patriots fan base will say Eagles fans are psycho, but this is really suspect AF just saying,” another wrote. Fallout forces Russini exit {{/usCountry}}

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The controversy ultimately led to Russini stepping down from her role at The Athletic, ending a high-profile career that included nearly a decade at ESPN.

“I have covered the NFL with professionalism and dedication throughout my career, and I stand behind every story I have ever published,” Russini said in her resignation letter.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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