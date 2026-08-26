NFL ‘Rivalries’ jerseys: When will each team wear the collection? Check debut dates for all 8 teams

Nike and the NFL have introduced the 2026 edition of their “Rivalries” uniform collection, with eight teams from the NFC North and AFC South receiving new alternate designs on Tuesday.

Nike and the NFL have introduced the 2026 edition of their “Rivalries” uniform collection. (X @NFL)

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The special uniforms draw inspiration from each team’s city and are set to be worn during select home games against divisional opponents throughout the 2026 season.

The Rivalries series made its debut in 2025, featuring teams from the AFC East and NFC West.

Rivalries series adds eight teams

For its second edition, the program is expanded to the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

Fans will be able to purchase the new jerseys and related merchandise beginning September 1, 2026.

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{{^usCountry}} Here’s a look at when each of the eight teams is scheduled to make its Rivalries uniform debut during the upcoming season. NFC North Chicago Bears {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here’s a look at when each of the eight teams is scheduled to make its Rivalries uniform debut during the upcoming season. NFC North Chicago Bears {{/usCountry}}

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The Bears will debut their Rivalries look on Friday, December 25, 2026, for a special Christmas Day home game in Week 16. They will face off against their historic division rivals, the Green Bay Packers.

Detroit Lions

The Lions are set to showcase their new uniforms on Sunday, November 1, 2026, during a Week 8 home game. They will debut the design against the Minnesota Vikings.

Green Bay Packers

The Packers will wear their new jerseys on Sunday, October 11, 2026, at Lambeau Field during Week 5. The highly anticipated debut comes against the Chicago Bears.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings will hit the field in their Rivalries gear on Sunday, December 20, 2026, for a late-season Week 15 matchup.

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They will host the Detroit Lions for the event.

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AFC South

Houston Texans

The Texans will host a primetime debut on Thursday, November 19, 2026, during Week 11. They will wear the new jerseys under the lights against the Indianapolis Colts.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts will be the very first team from the 2026 class to debut their uniforms on Sunday, September 27, 2026, in Week 3. They will host the Houston Texans for the game.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars will unveil their new look on the field on Sunday, November 1, 2026, during Week 8. They will host their division rivals, the Indianapolis Colts.

Tennessee Titans

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The Titans are scheduled to debut their gear on Sunday, November 15, 2026, during a Week 10 home game. They will face the Jacksonville Jaguars for the occasion.