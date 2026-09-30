Nike Caitlin 1 release: Where to buy Caitlin Clark's signature shoes, price, colorways and technology details

The Nike Caitlin 1 is officially set to make its retail debut at 10 am ET on Thursday, October 1, giving fans their first chance to purchase Caitlin Clark's signature basketball shoe.

When does the Nike Caitlin 1 release?

The Nike Caitlin 1 is officially set to make its retail debut at 10 am ET on Thursday, October 1. (Instagram @caitlinclark22)

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Nike will launch the Caitlin 1 in two colorways during the initial release. The first is the “Caitlin Blue”, featuring a Racer Blue and Multi-Color finish, while the second is the “Warning Code,” which comes in Yellow Zest, Soft Yellow and Racer Blue.

The Caitlin Blue edition will be offered in adult sizes for $140, big kids' sizes for $115 and little kids' sizes for $105. The Warning Code version will only be available in adult sizing and will retail for $140.

Where can you buy Caitlin Clark's Nike shoes?

Fans looking to purchase either version online can check the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Hibbett and Dick's Sporting Goods.

Those who are unable to secure a pair during the initial release can also look toward sneaker resale marketplaces such as StockX and GOAT.

What inspired the Caitlin Blue and Warning Code colorway?

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{{^usCountry}} Nike designed the Caitlin Blue edition around the idea of the sky, with its depth and sense of endless possibility serving as key inspirations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nike designed the Caitlin Blue edition around the idea of the sky, with its depth and sense of endless possibility serving as key inspirations. {{/usCountry}}

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The colorway is also meant to reflect Clark's limitless shooting range and the sense of creativity and imagination she hopes players and fans experience when wearing her signature shoe.

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The Warning Code edition takes the Caitlin Blue concept and flips it into a much more intense look.

Its yellow tones are intended to resemble a natural warning signal while representing the energy and competitive intensity Clark brings to the basketball court.

Nike adds Clark-inspired details

Both colorways also feature several details connected to Caitlin Clark. The shoe has double-layered Swoosh logos that reference her initials as well as the three-point arc. Her “22” and “CC” markings are molded into the upper, while her signature appears on the heel and her logo is placed on the midfoot.

Nike has also incorporated the messages “It was never a long shot,” “Shoot More Threes” on the left shoe and “From Anywhere” on the right.

More Caitlin 1 colorways are coming

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The two opening releases are only the beginning of Clark's signature footwear collection. Nike previewed the first six Caitlin 1 colorways earlier this month, with additional designs planned for later releases.

The collection is also expected to feature concepts inspired by Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs, along with a collaboration involving Travis Scott.

That means fans who miss out on the first two releases should have additional opportunities to get a pair as Nike expands the Caitlin 1 lineup.

What technology does Nike Caitlin 1 use?

The Caitlin 1 is built around new performance-focused technology intended to support movement on the basketball court.

One of its main features is Nike's Opticast upper, which uses polyurethane nodes at different heights. The construction is designed to reduce drag while helping players move more efficiently.

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The shoe's visual design also takes inspiration from the shape and movement of a three-point arc.

For cushioning, Nike has equipped the Caitlin 1 with a Cushlon 3.0 midsole. It is combined with an articulated forefoot Air Zoom Turbo unit designed to keep the cushioning system closer to the foot around the edges while providing responsive performance.